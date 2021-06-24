RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year: Matchup #3 – Gauthier vs. Nielsen

The 2020-21 RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year showdown continues! Help us sort through the top plays from the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season to determine the ultimate champion!

We’ve randomly distributed 32 of the top plays from 2020-21 across a bracket, creating head-to-head matchups that will roll out over the next month. Visit @TheWHL on Twitter every weekday to cast your vote in a new matchup and help us determine the 2020-21 RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year!

Visit WHL.ca/whlplayoftheyear for the complete bracket and list of matchups!

Matchup #3 – Taylor Gauthier (Prince George Cougars) vs. Tristen Nielsen (Vancouver Giants)

May 2, 2021 – Taylor Gauthier vs. Vancouver Giants

Prince George netminder Taylor Gauthier has made some highlight reel saves during his four seasons with the Cougars, and this stop in early May was no exception. Gauthier found himself without a stick, staring down Giants forward Bryce Bader at the edge of his crease. The Prince George goalie used his cat-like reflexes to snag the puck out of mid-air and while falling backwards, had the presence of mind not to let his glove (and the puck) cross the goal line.

April 12, 2021 – Tristen Nielsen vs. Prince George Cougars

Tristen Nielsen led the Vancouver Giants with 15 goals during the 2020-21 WHL season, few were prettier than the one he scored against Prince George on this occasion. Nielsen accepted a stretch pass from linemate Justin Sourdif and broke in on Gauthier before depositing a backhand into the top corner of the net. Gauthier’s Cougars had the last laugh, though, winning the game 4-1.