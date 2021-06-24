RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year: Matchup #5 – Wiesblatt vs. Jordan

The 2020-21 RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year showdown continues! Help us sort through the top plays from the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season to determine the ultimate champion!

We’ve randomly distributed 32 of the top plays from 2020-21 across a bracket, creating head-to-head matchups that will roll out over the next month. Visit @TheWHL on Twitter every weekday to cast your vote in a new matchup and help us determine the 2020-21 RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year!

Visit WHL.ca/whlplayoftheyear for the complete bracket and list of matchups!

Matchup #5 – Ozzy Wiesblatt (Prince Albert Raiders) vs. Cole Jordan (Moose Jaw Warriors)

March 22, 2021 – Ozzy Wiesblatt vs. Swift Current Broncos

San Jose Sharks prospect Ozzy Wiesblatt led the Raiders with 28 points during the 2020-21 WHL season, and scored one of the nicer of his seven goals on this occasion against the Broncos. Wiesblatt charged down the left wing, cutting inside before reversing his course to the outside before lifting the puck into the top corner of the net. The goal at 6:42 of the first period put Prince Albert back on even terms with Swift Current, though the Broncos went on to win the game 5-2.

March 18, 2021 – Cole Jordan vs. Winnipeg ICE

Cole Jordan put forth a great solo effort to score his first goal of the 2020-21 WHL season March 18 against Winnipeg. The Warriors defenceman opened the scoring 12:11 into the first period after stealing the puck in the neutral zone. Jordan then stepped into the ICE zone before zipping a snap shot into the top corner to give Moose Jaw a 1-0 lead.