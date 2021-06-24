RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year: Matchup #4 – Bjorklund vs. Spencer

The 2020-21 RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year showdown continues! Help us sort through the top plays from the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season to determine the ultimate champion!

We’ve randomly distributed 32 of the top plays from 2020-21 across a bracket, creating head-to-head matchups that will roll out over the next month. Visit @TheWHL on Twitter every weekday to cast your vote in a new matchup and help us determine the 2020-21 RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year!

Visit WHL.ca/whlplayoftheyear for the complete bracket and list of matchups!

Matchup #4 – Garin Bjorklund (Medicine Hat Tigers) vs. Tye Spencer (Kamloops Blazers)

March 6, 2021 – Garin Bjorklund vs. Edmonton Oil Kings

Washington Capitals prospect Garin Bjorklund posted a 0.921 save percentage during the 2020-21 WHL season and was tested early against the Edmonton Oil Kings March 6. With the Tigers leading 1-0 in the first period, Oil Kings forward Dylan Guenther cut hard to the blue paint and tried to slip the puck into the net on his forehand. Bjorklund was equal to the task, sliding his left pad across his crease to deny the Edmonton sniper.

May 3, 2021 – Tye Spencer vs. Victoria Royals

Tye Spencer collected his first career game-winning goal on this play, a net drive from the right wing that broke a 2-2 tie 2:04 into the second period against the Royals. After gathering speed through the neutral zone, Spencer slipped past a Victoria defender at the blue line before firing in a back-hander to give Kamloops the lead.