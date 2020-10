CHL on Sportsnet analyst Sam Cosentino highlights a trio of unheralded prospects from the WHL who are worth watching for during the 2020 NHL Draft including Tristen Robins of the Saskatoon Blades, Gage Goncalves of the Everett Silvertips, and Dylan Garand of the Kamloops Blazers.

