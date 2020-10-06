CHL Weekend Review: Hockey returns to the QMJHL

It’s good to be back!

The 2020-21 Canadian Hockey League season is officially underway with 18 games played across the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League on opening weekend.

Here’s a look back at some of the highlights:

Four perfect starts

All 18 teams have played two games to date with just four holding perfect 2-0 records including the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, Charlottetown Islanders, and Victoriaville Tigres.

It’s good to be back 🏒 The 2020-21 #CHL season is officially underway with opening week action beginning tonight in the @QMJHL 205 days after our last regular season game. 👀 https://t.co/XheNQEAT2Q pic.twitter.com/KxU9pRug47 — CanadianHockeyLeague (@CHLHockey) October 3, 2020

Special celebration in Sherbrooke

The reigning regular season champion Sherbrooke Phoenix opened at home on Friday night where they raised commemorative banners to the rafters of the Palais des Sports Léopold-Drolet in recognition of their record setting 51-8-3-1 season and 106 points which ranked first across the CHL.

Hier, le Phœnix a hissé sa première bannière à la suite de la remise des trophées Jean-Rougeau et Luc-Robitaille récoltés la saison dernière. C’est donc officiel : l’édition 2019-2020 restera dans les hauteurs du Palais des sports. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/8YsoHWiXwn — Phœnix de Sherbrooke (@PhoenixSherbroo) October 3, 2020

Labelle strikes first

Vincent Labelle of the Moncton Wildcats scored the first goal of the 2020-21 season at 5:32 of the first period in a Friday home date against the Islanders. The 18-year-old from Ottawa was playing in his first career QMJHL game.

We have the season’s first goal… and it’s the first one of @monctonwildcats forward Vincent Labelle’s career to boot! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/spHP0q8Jnp — QMJHL (@QMJHL) October 2, 2020

Arsenault shuts the door

The first shutout of the QMJHL season went to rookie Chad Arsenault of the Titan who turned aside all 34 shots he faced Sunday against the Wildcats. The milestone comes just two days after the 18-year-old rookie from Wellington, PE, recorded his first career win.

First career shutout for @ChadArsenault_1! Premier blanchissage en carrière pour Chad! pic.twitter.com/NyLlcyLqnS — Acadie-Bathurst Titan (@ABTitan) October 4, 2020

Tourigny earns weekly honour

Defenceman Miguel Tourigny of the Armada scored three goals and two assists for five points to claim QMJHL Player of the Week honours. The 18-year-old from Victoriaville produced 30 points in 61 games last season and is now in his third year with the team after being selected in the second round of the 2018 QMJHL Entry Draft.

The blueliner helped the @ArmadaBLB to two wins on opening weekend thanks to his five points, including three goals! 🙌 #QMJHL — QMJHL (@QMJHL) October 5, 2020

Team of the Week

Tourigny was among the six players recognized in the QMJHL’s first Team of the Week that also included defenceman Lukas Cormier from Charlottetown. The forward group includes 2020 NHL Draft prospects Hendrix Lapierre of the Chicoutimi Sagueneens, Xavier Simoneau of the Drummondville Voltigeurs, and Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Mikhail Abramov from Victoriaville. Arsenault was given the nod in goal.

.@Videotron Team of the Week | Here are the #QMJHL players who impressed the most during the week ranging from October 2 to October 4, 2020! https://t.co/1EgJRqwEjf — QMJHL (@QMJHL) October 5, 2020

Armada launch 10th anniversary

It is a special season in Blainville-Boisbriand where the Armada are celebrating their 10th anniversary season. The puck dropped for them in style as they sported new theme jerseys to launch the festivities. Since the organization transitioned from the Montreal Juniors in 2011-12 the Armada have won four division titles and played in back-to-back QMJHL Finals in 2017 and 2018.

Lancement du 10e anniversaire de l’Armada!🚨 ➡️Nouveau chandail

➡️Chroniques du 10e avec des anciens joueurs

➡️Quiz pour tester vos connaissances générales sur l’histoire de l’Armada!🤩 Tous les détails ici: https://t.co/GMQf4277ju#armada10 pic.twitter.com/71eJTi0uSg — ArmadaBLB (@ArmadaBLB) October 1, 2020

Ce n’était définitivement pas un match d’ouverture ordinaire. Les familles des joueurs, les familles de pension et les partisans étaient dans notre cœur tout de même.⚫️⚪️ Merci à toutes les personnes qui ont participé à la vidéo d’introduction des joueurs cette année.✊#LHJMQ pic.twitter.com/r27BiSh3jn — ArmadaBLB (@ArmadaBLB) October 5, 2020

New look rinks

While fans are not permitted to attend games in Quebec, some clubs like the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies got creative with 400 photo cut outs covering some of their seats. Maritimes Division teams like the Halifax Mooseheads are allowed to have fans attend, with masks, while occupying socially distant seating layouts.

😱 Voici de quoi aura l’air notre aréna durant la saison! Nous avions l’objectif de remplir nos estrades et grâce à nos précieux partenaires et aux 400 personnes qui nous ont envoyé une photo pour être dans les gradins…notre souhait s’est réalisé! WOW! #HuskiesRN ⚫️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/zRe9EdxfSh — Huskies de Rouyn-Noranda (@HuskiesRn) October 2, 2020

New captains

In the days prior to puck drop more than half of the league announced new captains for the 2020-21 campaign including Mathieu Desgagnes (Acadie-Bathurst), Shawn Element (Cape Breton), Brett Budgell (Charlottetown), Samuel Houde (Chicoutimi), Manix Landry (Gatineau), Justin Barron (Halifax), Gabriel Fortier & Jacob Hudson (Moncton), Thomas Caron (Quebec), Nathan Oullet (Rimouski Oceanic), Mavrik Bourque (Shawinigan), Mikhail Abramov (Victoriaville).

Your 2020-21 Leadership Group has Landed!! 🦅 Now let’s drop the puck. #TalonsOut pic.twitter.com/HZpkmFNwUI — Cape Breton Eagles (@CBEHockey) September 24, 2020

Brett Budgell has been named the ninth captain in Islanders history; Thomas Casey, Noah Laaouan, and Cedric Desruisseaux have all been named assistants! DETAILS: https://t.co/cj9LXV6Uxo pic.twitter.com/rqzKbIKqFH — Charlottetown Islanders (@IslandersHKY) October 1, 2020

BRAVO à notre nouveau groupe d'assistants et notre tout nouveau capitaine !!

C : Samuel Houde

A: Xavier Labrecque, Dawson Mercer et Karl Boudrias.

🎥Regardez les images exclusives de la nomination sur notre chaine Youtube https://t.co/DyCqrjdMVK#FierDetreSags #SagsTV pic.twitter.com/a06hHxku6K — Saguenéens (@SagueneensLHJMQ) September 24, 2020

L'organisation a profité de la dernière soirée avant le début de saison pour faire l'annonce, en direct de Val-d'or, de son nouveau capitaine et de ses assistants. Manix Landry succède donc à Charles-Antoine Roy à titre de capitaine. Les détails 👉 https://t.co/mgh8KyVcjQ pic.twitter.com/dnr5iv96Im — Olympiques Gatineau (@LesOlympiques) October 1, 2020

Introducing the leadership group for your 2020-21 Mooseheads. Captain Justin Barron is joined by Alternates Liam Peyton, Jason Horvath & Elliot Desnoyers. #GoMooseGo pic.twitter.com/yXRUOqhBA6 — Halifax Mooseheads (@HFXMooseheads) October 1, 2020

CAPITAINE CARON. 🔴⚫️ Thomas Caron est nommé capitaine des Remparts. Les assistants seront Théo Rochette, Hunter Holmes et Edouard Cournoyer. #NotreÉquipe PLUS DE DÉTAILS➡️ https://t.co/HRHXiX28oP pic.twitter.com/mY8l8XNTwZ — Remparts de Québec (@quebec_remparts) October 1, 2020

Votre nouveau 𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗲! 🔥 Jérémy Martin, Félix-Olivier Chouinard et Vasily Ponomarev ont été nommés assistants-capitaine. Lire 👉🏼 https://t.co/yBuwbQo5d8 pic.twitter.com/iSpHnGBnaw — Cataractes de Shawinigan (@Cataractes_Shaw) October 1, 2020

Mikhail Abramov devient officiellement le 29e capitaine de l'histoire des Tigres de Victoriaville ! Vincent Sévigny, Conor Frenette et Sean Larochelle agiront à titre d'assistants. Détails: https://t.co/DBhNS4lHTz#GoTigresGo pic.twitter.com/gdqo39efzB — Tigres de Victoriaville (@TigresVicto) September 30, 2020

Leadership groups

Several other teams including Baie-Comeau, Drummondville, Rouyn-Noranda, Saint John, and Sherbrooke confirmed either returning captains or announced their alternates for the upcoming season.

GROUPE DE LEADER | LEADERSHIP GROUP

Cette saison, notre Capitaine Xavier Simoneau pourra compter sur Isiah Campbell à titre d'assistant.

Le 2e assistant sera assigné par les entraîneurs à chaque match en alternance (leadership). #Voltigeurs🔴 pic.twitter.com/8fd0KHl9fg — Voltigeurs (@Voltigeurs_DRU) October 2, 2020

Notre capitaine et ses assistants pour la saison 2020-2021!

“C”- Alexis Arsenault

“A”- Xavier Bouchard

“A”- Alex Beaucage

“A”- Mathieu Gagnon

“A”- Zachary Emond#HuskiesRN ⚫️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/hSj3Shg1Le — Huskies de Rouyn-Noranda (@HuskiesRn) September 29, 2020

Xavier Parent et Jaxon Bellamy sont nommés Assistant-Capitaine. #phœnixsherbrooke pic.twitter.com/nxGy0SjWhJ — Phœnix de Sherbrooke (@PhoenixSherbroo) September 29, 2020

Mooseheads keeping kids in the game

The 2019 Memorial Cup presented by Kia continues to give back with the club committing a total of $150,000 from funds raised during the event to benefit 38 associations across Nova Scotia to help pay registration fees for young players. The donation will help keep 500 kids in the game by providing a one-time $300 bursary for those in need.

We’re excited to announce funding that will help keep 500 young hockey players in the game this season. @HockeyNS pic.twitter.com/v4IdCERLo5 — Halifax Mooseheads (@HFXMooseheads) September 29, 2020

#CIBCRunForTheCure

When the world stopped, breast cancer didn’t, and neither did Team CIBC! The Official Bank of the CHL continued their pledge to support people affected by breast cancer with the annual CIBC Run For The Cure. The virtual event had over 25,000 participants who raised more than $8.5 million.

We're excited to announce that 25,000 participants united for this year's #CIBCRunfortheCure and raised $8.5M! As a collective, we walked about 115,000 km – that's like going around the world nearly 3X! THANK YOU. Together, we're a FORCE-FOR-LIFE in the face of breast cancer. — Canadian Cancer Society (@cancersociety) October 4, 2020