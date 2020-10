CHL on Sportsnet analyst Sam Cosentino highlights a prospect trio of interest from the QMJHL to keep an eye on during the 2020 NHL Draft including Justin Barron of the Halifax Mooseheads, Egor Sokolov of the Cape Breton Eagles, and Lukas Cormier of the Charlottetown Islanders.

Meet the Future is a video series presented by Kubota Canada that highlights many of the Canadian Hockey League’s top prospects ahead of the 2020 NHL Draft.