Meet The Future: Top NHL Draft Prospects by Position

CHL on Sportsnet analyst Sam Cosentino highlights top prospects by position for the NHL Draft including centre Marco Rossi of the Ottawa 67’s, left winger Alexis Lafreniere of the Rimouski Oceanic, right winger Cole Perfetti of the Saginaw Spirit, defencemen Jamie Drysdale of the Erie Otters and Kaiden Guhle of the Prince Albert Raiders, plus goaltender Nico Daws of the Guelph Storm.

Meet the Future is a video series presented by Kubota Canada that highlights many of the Canadian Hockey League’s top prospects ahead of the 2020 NHL Draft.