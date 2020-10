CHL on Sportsnet analyst Sam Cosentino highlights a trio of potential prospects who may surprise from the OHL at the 2020 NHL Draft including Isaak Phillips of the Sudbury Wolves, Zayde Wisdom of the Kingston Frontenacs, and Nico Daws of the Guelph Storm.

Meet the Future is a video series presented by Kubota Canada that highlights many of the Canadian Hockey League’s top prospects ahead of the 2020 NHL Draft.