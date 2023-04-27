MENU
April 27, 2023

Kia TopX Show – Tyson Hinds & Caedan Bankier

Welcome to another RoadToMemorial Cup edition of the CHL Top10 show presented by Kia. My name is Scott Vankoughnett and today I talk to two more teams that have gone a perfect 8-0 after two rounds; the Sherbrooke Phœnix and the Kamloops Blazers.

Anaheim Ducks prospect Tyson Hinds tells us about the upcoming challenges against Halifax. Mainly, shutting down the leagues top-3 scorers. What it’s been like watching Joshua Roy take his game to another level and how last year’s semi final loss has prepared them for the next series.

Then Minnesota Wild prospect, Caedan Bankier, now in his fourth year with Kamloops tells us why this version of the club is the best he’s seen. What it’s going to be like to face the Seattle Thunderbirds in the conference final for a second straight year and how nothing about Logan Stankoven surprises him anymore.

Watch the interviews below or subscribe and listen to it on you preferred podcast platform!


