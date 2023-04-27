CHL to NHL: Kartye debuts in playoffs with Kraken

Former Soo Greyhounds foreward Tye Kartye made his NHL debut with the Seattle Kraken Wednesday in Game 5 of their Stanley Cup playoffs series against Colorado.

Kartye, who was recently named the AHL’s Rookie of the Year, scored on his first NHL shot at 9:59 of the second period as the Kraken won 3-2 to takes a 3-2 series lead. Kartye played 8:41 and also tallied three hits. In the process, he became the eighth player to score a playoff goal in their NHL debut.

The Kingston, Ont., native had 57 points (28 goals) in the AHL this year with Coachella Valley. Over three seasons with the Greyhounds, Kartye played 191 games and tallied 156 points (72 goals).

Kartye was an eighth-round selection by the SOO in the 2017 OHL Draft but went unselected at the NHL level. He signed an entry-level contract with the club in March 2022.