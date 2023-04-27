2022-23 QMJHL Awards tracker
Emile Bouchard Trophy — Defenceman of the Year
Tristan Luneau — Gatineau Olympiques
Luneau (ANA) led all QMJHL defencemen with 83 points in 2022-23, a number that also set a new Olympiques franchise record for most points by a blueliner in one season.
Kevin Lowe Trophy — Top Defensive Defenceman
Tyson Hinds — Sherbrooke Phoenix
Hinds (ANA), who won World Juniors gold in January, established new career highs in goals (11), assists (43) and points (54).
Michael Bossy Trophy — Top Professional Prospect
Ethan Gauthier — Sherbrooke Phoenix
Gauthier, the 16th ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting, had a career high 30 goals and 69 points in 2022-23.
Guy Carbonneau Trophy — Top Defensive Forward
Nathan Gaucher — Quebec Remparts
In 44 games, Gaucher (ANA) had 46 points while he won 59.4 per cent of his faceoffs. Gaucher also claimed a second straight World Juniors gold medal in Halifax in January.
Frank J. Selke Trophy — Sportsmanlike Player of the Year
Ethan Gauthier — Sherbrooke Phoenix
In his NHL Draft year, Gauthier recorded 69 points and 47 penalty minutes.
Rookie of the Year
Maxim Masse — Chicoutimi Sagueneens
Masse’s won the QMJHL scoring race by four points while his 29 goals led all first year skaters.
Raymond Lagace Trophy — Defensive Rookie of the Year
Marcus Kearsey — Charlottetown Islanders
Kearsey tallied 29 points as he played in all 68 games for the Islanders.
Michel Bergeron Trophy — Offensive Rookie of the Year
Maxim Masse — Chicoutimi Sagueneens
Masse, who isn’t draft eligible until 2024, had 62 points in 65 games in his first QMJHL season.
Jacques Plante Trophy — QMJHL Goals Against Average leader
William Rousseau — Quebec Remparts
In 47 games, Rousseau recorded a 2.22 GAA that included four shutouts.
Jean Beliveau Trophy — QMJHL Top Scorer
Jordan Dumais — Halifax Mooseheads
Dumais (CBJ) recorded 140 points (54 goals) in just 64 games this season. His 140 points established a new single-season Mooseheads record and were the most by a QMJHL player in one season since Alex Radulov’s 152 in 2005-06.