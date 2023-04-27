2022-23 QMJHL Awards tracker

Emile Bouchard Trophy — Defenceman of the Year

Tristan Luneau — Gatineau Olympiques

Luneau (ANA) led all QMJHL defencemen with 83 points in 2022-23, a number that also set a new Olympiques franchise record for most points by a blueliner in one season.

Kevin Lowe Trophy — Top Defensive Defenceman

Tyson Hinds — Sherbrooke Phoenix

Hinds (ANA), who won World Juniors gold in January, established new career highs in goals (11), assists (43) and points (54).

Michael Bossy Trophy — Top Professional Prospect

Ethan Gauthier — Sherbrooke Phoenix

Gauthier, the 16th ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting, had a career high 30 goals and 69 points in 2022-23.

Guy Carbonneau Trophy — Top Defensive Forward

Nathan Gaucher — Quebec Remparts

In 44 games, Gaucher (ANA) had 46 points while he won 59.4 per cent of his faceoffs. Gaucher also claimed a second straight World Juniors gold medal in Halifax in January.

Frank J. Selke Trophy — Sportsmanlike Player of the Year

Ethan Gauthier — Sherbrooke Phoenix

In his NHL Draft year, Gauthier recorded 69 points and 47 penalty minutes.

Rookie of the Year

Maxim Masse — Chicoutimi Sagueneens

Masse’s won the QMJHL scoring race by four points while his 29 goals led all first year skaters.

Raymond Lagace Trophy — Defensive Rookie of the Year

Marcus Kearsey — Charlottetown Islanders

Kearsey tallied 29 points as he played in all 68 games for the Islanders.

Michel Bergeron Trophy — Offensive Rookie of the Year

Maxim Masse — Chicoutimi Sagueneens

Masse, who isn’t draft eligible until 2024, had 62 points in 65 games in his first QMJHL season.

Jacques Plante Trophy — QMJHL Goals Against Average leader

William Rousseau — Quebec Remparts

In 47 games, Rousseau recorded a 2.22 GAA that included four shutouts.

Jean Beliveau Trophy — QMJHL Top Scorer

Jordan Dumais — Halifax Mooseheads

Dumais (CBJ) recorded 140 points (54 goals) in just 64 games this season. His 140 points established a new single-season Mooseheads record and were the most by a QMJHL player in one season since Alex Radulov’s 152 in 2005-06.