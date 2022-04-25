Greyhounds’ Tucker Tynan Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Tucker Tynan of the Soo Greyhounds is the OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 2-0 with a 0.50 goals-against average and .981 save percentage in the opening round of the 2022 OHL Playoffs.

Tynan backstopped the Hounds to a 2-0 series lead over the Guelph Storm with back-to-back wins on home ice. He posted a 23-save shutout and earned the win in his OHL playoff debut Thursday night as the Greyhounds defeated the Storm 3-0 at GFL Memorial Gardens. Tynan was back at it on Saturday, turning aside 31 shots as Sault Ste. Marie defeated Guelph by a score of 4-1 in Game 2, netting second star recognition in a second straight outing.

A 19-year-old native of Lincolnshire, Ill., Tynan appeared in 50 games between Sault Ste. Marie and Niagara this past season, playing to a record of 22-19-6-1 with a 3.55 goals-against average and .887 save percentage with one shutout. Tynan owns a career OHL mark of 33-27-9-2 with a 3.62 goals-against average and .896 save percentage over 73 career regular season games, and made his way back from a severe leg injury sustained as a member of the Niagara IceDogs in December 2019. He was originally Niagara’s 10th round pick in the 2018 OHL Priority Selection.

Also considered for the award this week, Matt Onuska of the Windsor Spitfires played to a 2-0 record, accompanied by a 1.50 goals-against average, .971 save percentage and one shutout as Windsor took a 2-0 series lead on Sarnia. Florida Panthers prospect Mack Guzda of the Barrie Colts was busy, stopping 78 of 81 shots to help the Colts split the opening two games of their series in Mississauga.

2021-22 OHL Goaltenders of the Week – Playoffs:

Apr. 18 – Apr. 24: Tucker Tynan (Soo Greyhounds)

2021-22 OHL Goaltenders of the Week – Regular Season:

Apr. 11 – Apr. 17: Max Donoso (Ottawa 67’s)

Apr. 4 – Apr. 10: Michael Simpson (Peterborough Petes)

Mar. 28 – Apr. 3: Patrick Leaver (Oshawa Generals)

Mar. 21 – Mar. 27: Joey Costanzo (Niagara IceDogs)

Mar. 14 – Mar. 20: Marco Costantini (Hamilton Bulldogs)

Mar. 7 – Mar. 13: Nick Chenard (Owen Sound Attack)

Feb. 28 – Mar. 6: Marco Costantini (Hamilton Bulldogs)

Feb. 21 – Feb. 27: Leevi Merilainen (Kingston Frontenacs)

Feb. 14 – Feb. 20: Mack Guzda (Barrie Colts)

Feb. 7 – Feb. 13: Pavel Cajan (Kitchener Rangers)

Jan. 31 – Feb. 6: Patrick Leaver (Oshawa Generals)

Jan. 24 – Jan. 30: Max Donoso (Ottawa 67’s)

Jan. 17 – Jan. 23: Mack Guzda (Barrie Colts)

Jan. 10 – Jan. 16: Mitchell Weeks (Sudbury Wolves)

Jan. 3 – Jan. 9: Nolan Lalonde (Erie Otters)

Dec. 27 – Jan. 2: Joe Ranger (Mississauga Steelheads)

Dec. 13 – Dec. 19: Owen Bennett (Guelph Storm)

Dec. 6 – Dec. 12: Mack Guzda (Barrie Colts)

Nov. 29 – Dec. 5: Leevi Merilainen (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 22 – Nov. 28: Tye Austin (Peterborough Petes)

Nov. 15 – Nov. 21: Ben Gaudreau (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 8 – Nov. 14: Joe Vrbetic (North Bay Battalion

Nov. 1 – Nov. 7: Roman Basran (Mississauga Steelheads)

Oct. 25 – Oct. 31: Patrick Leaver (Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 18 – Oct. 24: Jacob Oster (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 11 – Oct. 17: Brett Brochu (London Knights)

Oct. 4 – Oct. 10: Tucker Tynan (Niagara IceDogs)