Red Wings prospect Cossa named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Edmonton Oil Kings goaltender Sebastian Cossa has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending April 24, 2022.

The Detroit Red Wings prospect stopped 50 of the 51 shots he faced this past week, posting a 2-0-0-0 record, a 0.50 goals-against average, .980 save percentage and one shutout as his Oil Kings took a 2-0 series lead in their best-of-seven set with the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

The product of Fort McMurray, Alta. marked his WHL Playoffs debut by turning aside 25 shots Thursday, April 21 as Edmonton opened its post-season campaign with a 4-1 win over Lethbridge.

The 19-year-old then posted a 25-save shutout in Game 2 Saturday, April 23, helping the Oil Kings secure a 4-0 victory.

He was named Third Star in Thursday’s victory, earning Second Star honours in Saturday’s triumph.

Cossa was the first goaltender selected in the 2021 NHL Draft, going 15th overall to the Detroit Red Wings. He signed an entry-level contract with the NHL Club in August of 2021.

The 6-foot-6, 215-pound puck-stopper was originally selected by the Edmonton Oil Kings in the second round of the 2017 WHL Draft. In 100 career WHL regular season and playoff games, he holds a 73-16-4-3 record, a 2.09 goals-against average, .922 save percentage and 15 shutouts.

Cossa and the Edmonton Oil Kings will continue their first-round series with the Lethbridge Hurricanes Tuesday, April 26 (7:00 p.m. MT, Enmax Centre).