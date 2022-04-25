Knights’ Antonio Stranges Named OHL Player of the Week

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Dallas Stars prospect Antonio Stranges of the London Knights is the OHL Player of the Week, leading the League with seven points including three goals and four assists in three playoff games.

Stranges helped the Knights take a 2-1 series lead over the Kitchener Rangers, picking up two goals in London’s 3-2 loss to open the series on Thursday. The Knights rebounded on Friday as Stranges recorded a goal and an assist in a 5-2 victory. He was named the first star of Game 3 on Sunday afternoon in Kitchener, recording three assists as the Knights defeated the Rangers 4-3. Stranges earned star of the game recognition in all three outings and leads the OHL Playoffs in scoring through a weekend of action. He was named OHL Player of the Week twice during the regular season.

A 20-year-old product of Plymouth, Mich., Stranges finished the regular season with career highs of 31 goals, 54 assists and 84 points in 60 games. The left winger who was chosen by the Dallas Stars in the fourth round (123rd overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft owns career totals of 63 goals, 95 assists and 158 points through 187 career regular season games with London. He was the Knights’ second round (21st overall) pick in the 2018 OHL Priority Selection. Stranges signed a three-year entry level NHL contract with Dallas on March 1st.

Also considered for the award this week, San Jose Sharks prospect Brandon Coe of the North Bay Battalion had a four-point showing on Saturday as the Battalion defeated the Ottawa 67’s 7-6. The big winger rounded-out the week with five points (2-3–5) in a pair of victories. Kitchener Rangers overage forward Mike Petizian was also in the running, putting up three goals, two assists and five points across three contests.

2021-22 OHL Players of the Week – Playoffs:

Apr. 19 – Apr. 24: Antonio Stranges (London Knights)

2021-22 OHL Players of the Week – Regular Season:

Apr. 11 – Apr. 18: Robert Calisti (Soo Greyhounds)

Apr. 4 – Apr. 10: Martin Chromiak (Kingston Frontenacs)

Mar. 28 – Apr. 3: Mason McTavish (Hamilton Bulldogs)

Mar. 21 – Mar. 27: Dalton Duhart (Saginaw Spirit)

Mar. 14 – Mar. 20: Matthew Maggio (Windsor Spitfires)

Mar. 7 – Mar. 13: Lucas Edmonds (Kingston Frontenacs)

Feb. 28 – Mar. 6: Theo Hill (Sarnia Sting)

Feb. 21 – Feb. 27: Logan Morrison (Hamilton Bulldogs)

Feb. 14 – Feb. 20: Antonio Stranges (London Knights)

Feb. 7 – Feb. 13: Logan Morrison (Hamilton Bulldogs).

Jan. 31 – Feb. 6: Luke Evangelista (London Knights)

Jan. 24 – Jan. 30: Brandt Clarke (Barrie Colts)

Jan. 17 – Jan. 23: Riley Piercey (Flint Firebirds)

Jan. 10 – Jan. 16: David Goyette (Sudbury Wolves)

Jan. 3 – Jan 9: Wyatt Johnston (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 27 – Jan. 2: James Hardie (Mississauga Steelheads)

Dec. 13 – Dec. 19: Ty Tullio (Oshawa Generals)

Dec. 6 – Dec. 12: Lucas Edmonds (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 29 – Dec. 5: Wyatt Johnston (Windsor Spitfires)

Nov. 22 – Nov. 28: Brennan Othmann (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 15 – Nov. 21: Brandon Coe (North Bay Battalion)

Nov. 8 – Nov. 14: Antonio Stranges (London Knights)

Nov. 1 – Nov. 7: Shane Wright (Kingston Frontenacs)

Oct. 25 – Oct. 31: Tucker Robertson (Peterborough Petes)

Oct. 18 – Oct. 24: Rory Kerins (Soo Greyhounds)

Oct. 11 – Oct. 17: Calum Ritchie (Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 4 – Oct. 10: Jack Thompson (Sudbury Wolves)