Firebirds’ Brennan Othmann Named OHL Player of the Week

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that New York Rangers prospect Brennan Othmann of the Flint Firebirds is the OHL Player of the Week, recording six points including a goal and five assists in four contests.

Othmann helped guide the Firebirds to a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference Championship Series, scoring shorthanded while adding two assists in Sunday’s 4-3 win over the Windsor Spitfires in Game 5. Othmann assisted on both Flint goals in a 4-2 loss on Friday in Game 4, and pitched in with a helper in Wednesday’s 6-3 win over Windsor in Game 3.

A 19-year-old native of Pickering, Ont., Othmann leads the Firebirds in playoff scoring with 23 points including nine goals and 14 assists in 17 games. The 6-foot, 180Ib. left-winger led Flint with 50 goals, 47 assists and 97 points in 66 regular season games, giving him 130 points (67-63–130) through 121 career regular season games after being selected second overall by the Firebirds in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection. Othmann was selected by New York with the 16th overall pick of the 2021 NHL Draft and signed a three-year entry level contract with the Rangers on August 12, 2021.

Also considered for the award this week, Windsor Spitfires forward Wyatt Johnston had six points (2-4–6) in four outings, as did Spits teammate Matthew Maggio (4-2–6) as Windsor goes to Flint for Game 6 on Tuesday trailing in the series 3-2.

