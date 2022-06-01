Bulldogs’ Marco Costantini Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Hamilton Bulldogs netminder Marco Costantini is the OHL Goaltender of the Week for a third straight week, going 2-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average, .918 save percentage and one shutout.

Costantini backstopped the Bulldogs to an Eastern Conference title, making 27 saves in a 6-4 victory over the North Bay Battalion in Game 3 on Wednesday. He returned to the crease for his third shutout of the OHL Playoffs on Friday as the Bulldogs took a 12th consecutive win, blanking the Battalion 6-0.

A 19-year-old product of Hamilton, Costantini was voted the Eastern Conference’s Top Goaltender this past season with league-leading figures that include a 2.32 goals-against average, .917 save percentage and six shutouts. He played to a mark of 31-9-2-2 in 45 games, improving to 41-24-8-2 with a 3.15 goals-against average and .897 save percentage in his 79-game OHL regular season career. Costantini has played to a postseason record of 12-0 with a 1.75 goals-against average and .933 save percentage. He was Hamilton’s fifth round (95th overall) pick in the 2018 OHL Priority Selection.

