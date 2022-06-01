Laroque pens ELC with Sharks

Victoria Royals defenceman Gannon Laroque has signed an entry-level contract with the San Jose Sharks.

The 18-year-old was selected with the 103rd overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft and went on to have a career year in 2021-22.

In 63 games, the Edmonton native recorded 52 points (10 goals) to lead all Royals d-men in both categories. Among WHL blue liners, his 42 assists ranked ninth while his 52 points placed him 10th.

At the conclusion of the WHL’s regular season, Laroque was named to the WHL B.C. Division First All-Star Team and was selected as the WHL B.C. Division Defenceman of the Year. He also won the Royals’ Defenceman of the Year award.

Laroque penned an ATO with the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda on April 20 and made his pro debut later that day. In three AHL games, he recorded one assist.