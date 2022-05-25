Emms Family Award: Cam Allen (Guelph Storm)

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that defenceman Cam Allen of the Guelph Storm is the 2021-22 recipient of the Emms Family Award handed out annually to the OHL’s Rookie of the Year.

Allen joined the League as the third overall pick in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection, producing 13 goals, 24 assists and 37 points in 65 games along with a plus/minus rating of plus-13 during his 16-year-old season. His 13 goals led OHL rookie blueliners and are a new Storm franchise record by a 16 or 17-year-old rookie defender. His 175 shots on goal were the second-most by an OHL rookie blueliner. Allen will be eligible for the 2023 NHL Draft.

“It’s such an honour to be voted rookie of the year,” said Allen. “The amount of rookies around the league that had phenomenal seasons make this award feel that much more special. As proud as I am, so many people played a role in helping me thrive this season. There are so many people I would like to thank, starting with my parents, my brother and my sister, my billets, my coaches, our team staff, my agent, my trainers and my teammates young and old who all played a part in making this season, not only an enjoyable one, but a learning experience as well. Thank you to the City of Guelph and all the Storm fans that supported me and the team all year. I look forward to improving my game this summer and making noise with the team next season.”

A 5-foot-11, 190Ib. right-shot defenceman from Toronto, one of Allen’s season highlights included his first career hat trick on February 27 against Kitchener. He helped the Storm reach the OHL Playoffs, making his first career postseason appearance.

“Cameron has had an outstanding first year in the OHL,” said Storm Head Coach and General Manager George Burnett. “He has played important minutes in all situations for our club this season and has done so with great success. We look forward to Cameron continuing to lead the way for the Storm in the future.”

Allen follows defender Ryan Merkley (2016-17) and franchise standout Jeff O’Neill (1992-93) as the third player in Storm franchise history to earn OHL Rookie of the Year honours. Other recent award recipients include Shane Wright of the Kingston Frontenacs in 2019-20, Quinton Byfield of the Sudbury Wolves in 2018-19 and Andrei Svechnikov of the Barrie Colts in 2017-18.

The Emms Family Award was donated by Leighton “Hap” Emms, former owner of the Barrie, Niagara Falls, and St. Catharines OHL franchises. The award is selected by all 20 member club General Managers. Teams were asked to submit only one nominee from their own club for consideration on the ballot and were not permitted to vote for the player from their own hockey club.

Allen will be the OHL’s nominee for the CHL Rookie of the Year Award. Sudbury Wolves forward David Goyette was the Eastern Conference finalist for the annual award.