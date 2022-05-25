Bulldogs’ Avery Hayes Named OHL Player of the Week

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that forward Avery Hayes of the Hamilton Bulldogs is the OHL Player of the Week, leading the League with seven points including three goals and four assists in a pair of victories.

Hayes helped propel the Bulldogs to a 2-0 lead over the North Bay Battalion in the Eastern Conference Championship Series, putting together a pair of multi-point outings. The third-year winger scored and recorded three assists in Friday night’s 5-2 Game 1 win, earning first star honours. He followed-up with two goals and an assist on Sunday, powering the Bulldogs to a 5-0 win at FirstOntario Centre.

A 19-year-old native of Westland, Mich., Hayes leads the OHL Playoffs with 2.29 points-per-game, recording 16 points (5-11–16) in seven games for the Bulldogs, who have played to a 10-0 mark. He scored 41 goals and finished with 79 points in 66 regular season contests, giving him 126 points (63-63–126) over 172 career regular season games with Hamilton. Hayes was the Bulldogs’ sixth round (118th overall) pick in the 2018 OHL Priority Selection.

Also considered for the award this week, Hayes’ linemate Logan Morrison recorded five points (2-3–5) in the first two games of the series. Bulldogs defender Arber Xhekaj had three points (1-2–3) and a plus-6 rating in Games 1 and 2.

