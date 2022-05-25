Bulldogs’ Marco Costantini Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that, for the second straight week, Marco Costantini of the Hamilton Bulldogs is the OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 2-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average, .960 save percentage and one shutout in a pair of playoff contests.

Costantini stopped 48 of the 50 shots sent his direction in a pair of Eastern Conference Championship Series victories over the North Bay Battalion on home ice. He turned aside 20 of 22 shots in Friday’s 5-2 Game 1 win before returning to the crease on Sunday, making 28 saves for his second shutout of the OHL Playoffs as the Dogs defeated the Troops 5-0.

A 19-year-old product of Hamilton, Costantini was voted the Eastern Conference’s Top Goaltender this past season with league-leading figures that include a 2.32 goals-against average, .917 save percentage and six shutouts. He played to a mark of 31-9-2-2 in 45 games, improving to 41-24-8-2 with a 3.15 goals-against average and .897 save percentage in his 79-game OHL regular season career. Costantini has played to a postseason record of 10-0 with a 1.70 goals-against average and .936 save percentage. He was Hamilton’s fifth round (95th overall) pick in the 2018 OHL Priority Selection.

Also considered for the award this week, Matt Onuska of the Windsor Spitfires went 1-1 with a 3.05 goals-against average and .914 save percentage as the Spits split the first two games of the Western Conference Championship Series against the Flint Firebirds.

2021-22 OHL Goaltenders of the Week – Playoffs:

May 16 – May 22: Marco Costantini (Hamilton Bulldogs)

May 9 – May 15: Marco Costantini (Hamilton Bulldogs)

May 2 – May 8: Luke Cavallin (Flint Firebirds)

Apr. 25 – May 1: Luke Cavallin (Flint Firebirds)

Apr. 18 – Apr. 24: Tucker Tynan (Soo Greyhounds)

2021-22 OHL Goaltenders of the Week – Regular Season:

Apr. 11 – Apr. 17: Max Donoso (Ottawa 67’s)

Apr. 4 – Apr. 10: Michael Simpson (Peterborough Petes)

Mar. 28 – Apr. 3: Patrick Leaver (Oshawa Generals)

Mar. 21 – Mar. 27: Joey Costanzo (Niagara IceDogs)

Mar. 14 – Mar. 20: Marco Costantini (Hamilton Bulldogs)

Mar. 7 – Mar. 13: Nick Chenard (Owen Sound Attack)

Feb. 28 – Mar. 6: Marco Costantini (Hamilton Bulldogs)

Feb. 21 – Feb. 27: Leevi Merilainen (Kingston Frontenacs)

Feb. 14 – Feb. 20: Mack Guzda (Barrie Colts)

Feb. 7 – Feb. 13: Pavel Cajan (Kitchener Rangers)

Jan. 31 – Feb. 6: Patrick Leaver (Oshawa Generals)

Jan. 24 – Jan. 30: Max Donoso (Ottawa 67’s)

Jan. 17 – Jan. 23: Mack Guzda (Barrie Colts)

Jan. 10 – Jan. 16: Mitchell Weeks (Sudbury Wolves)

Jan. 3 – Jan. 9: Nolan Lalonde (Erie Otters)

Dec. 27 – Jan. 2: Joe Ranger (Mississauga Steelheads)

Dec. 13 – Dec. 19: Owen Bennett (Guelph Storm)

Dec. 6 – Dec. 12: Mack Guzda (Barrie Colts)

Nov. 29 – Dec. 5: Leevi Merilainen (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 22 – Nov. 28: Tye Austin (Peterborough Petes)

Nov. 15 – Nov. 21: Ben Gaudreau (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 8 – Nov. 14: Joe Vrbetic (North Bay Battalion

Nov. 1 – Nov. 7: Roman Basran (Mississauga Steelheads)

Oct. 25 – Oct. 31: Patrick Leaver (Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 18 – Oct. 24: Jacob Oster (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 11 – Oct. 17: Brett Brochu (London Knights)

Oct. 4 – Oct. 10: Tucker Tynan (Niagara IceDogs)