Cape Breton Eagles will select first overall in 2022 QMJHL Draft

Earlier today, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League held its lottery to determine the first five selections of the 2022 QMJHL Entry Draft presented by Fenplast.

This year’s draw was held under the supervision of QMJHL Assistant Commissioner, Martin Lavallée, QMJHL Director of Communications and Media Relations, Maxime Blouin, as well as Charles Perreault, General Manager of Réseau des Sports and Nicolas-Étienne Côté, Senior Hockey Producer (RDS).

With nine balls and a 43% chance of winning the draw, the Cape Breton Eagles won the lottery and will have the first overall selection in the upcoming draft.

The Victoriaville Tigres, who ended the season in 17th place, will be selecting second overall. The Tigres had six balls and a 28% chance of landing the first overall pick.

Although the Chicoutimi Saguenéens only had one ball (5%), they gained two spots and will select third overall. The Baie-Comeau Drakkar (3 balls – 14% and 2 balls – 10% due to a trade with Val-d’Or) landed the fourth and fifth overall selections.

Here is the order of the first five selections in the 2022 QMJHL Entry Draft.