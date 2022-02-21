Colts’ Mack Guzda Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Florida Panthers prospect Mack Guzda of the Barrie Colts is the OHL Goaltender of the Week after going 3-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average and .955 save percentage, helping his team halt a seven-game losing slide.

Guzda claims the honour for the third time this season, stopping 84 of the 88 shots he faced as the Colts defeated Owen Sound, Mississauga and Oshawa. Having recently signed a three-year entry-level NHL contract with Florida, Guzda stopped 24 of 26 as the Colts beat the Attack 5-2 on Tuesday night. He turned in a first star performance on Friday in Mississauga, backstopping the Colts past the first place Steelheads 3-1 with 33 saves. Guzda rounded out the week earning second star recognition with 27 saves as the Colts defeated the visiting Oshawa Generals 5-1 on Saturday.

A 21-year-old native of Knoxville, Tenn., Guzda is 19-10-1-1 with a 2.65 goals-against average and .917 save percentage in 31 games between Barrie and Owen Sound. Now 14-6-1-0 since joining the Colts in mid-November, Guzda was originally Owen Sound’s second round (31st overall) pick in the 2017 OHL Priority Selection, and has played to career mark of 77-55-11-7. He signed an NHL contract with the Florida Panthers as an undrafted free agent on Feb. 7th.

Also considered for the award this week, San Jose Sharks prospect Ben Gaudreau of the Sarnia Sting went 3-0 with a 2.92 goals-against average and .917 save percentage, piling up 48 saves in a win on Tuesday. Luke Cavallin of the Flint Firebirds was busy, stopping 129 of 137 shots while going 1-0-1-1, making 51 saves to help his team come out on top on Saturday.

2021-22 OHL Goaltenders of the Week – Regular Season:

Feb. 14 – Feb. 20: Mack Guzda (Barrie Colts)

Feb. 7 – Feb. 13: Pavel Cajan (Kitchener Rangers)

Jan. 31 – Feb. 6: Patrick Leaver (Oshawa Generals)

Jan. 24 – Jan. 30: Max Donoso (Ottawa 67’s)

Jan. 17 – Jan. 23: Mack Guzda (Barrie Colts)

Jan. 10 – Jan. 16: Mitchell Weeks (Sudbury Wolves)

Jan. 3 – Jan. 9: Nolan Lalonde (Erie Otters)

Dec. 27 – Jan. 2: Joe Ranger (Mississauga Steelheads)

Dec. 13 – Dec. 19: Owen Bennett (Guelph Storm)

Dec. 6 – Dec. 12: Mack Guzda (Barrie Colts)

Nov. 29 – Dec. 5: Leevi Merilainen (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 22 – Nov. 28: Tye Austin (Peterborough Petes)

Nov. 15 – Nov. 21: Ben Gaudreau (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 8 – Nov. 14: Joe Vrbetic (North Bay Battalion

Nov. 1 – Nov. 7: Roman Basran (Mississauga Steelheads)

Oct. 25 – Oct. 31: Patrick Leaver (Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 18 – Oct. 24: Jacob Oster (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 11 – Oct. 17: Brett Brochu (London Knights)

Oct. 4 – Oct. 10: Tucker Tynan (Niagara IceDogs)