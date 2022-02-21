Knights’ Antonio Stranges Named OHL Player of the Week

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Dallas Stars prospect Antonio Stranges of the London Knights is the OHL Player of the Week, leading all skaters with eight points including five goals and three assists across three victories along with a plus/minus rating of plus-5.

Earning Player of the Week honours for the second time this season, Stranges scored the game winning goal in all three London wins last week as the Knights tightened their grip on first place in the Midwest Division. He put the Knights ahead 1:23 into the third period on Wednesday as London defeated the Guelph Storm 4-2. Stranges was at his best on Friday against Sault Ste. Marie, matching a career-high with four points including two goals and two assists as the Knights beat the Greyhounds 8-5. Stranges wrapped up the week in the clutch on Saturday in Erie, scoring his second of the night with just 22 seconds left in the third period to push the Knights past the Otters 3-2.

A 20-year-old native of Plymouth, Mich., Stranges has points in seven of his last eight games and sits second in London scoring with 48 points including 17 goals and 31 assists over 35 games. Now in his third OHL campaign, Stranges has recorded 122 points (49-73–122) over 162 regular season games since joining the Knights as a second round (21st overall) pick in the 2018 OHL Priority Selection. He made his professional debut last season, recording an assist during a nine-game stint with the AHL’s Texas Stars, top affiliate of the Dallas Stars who selected him in the fourth round (123rd overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Also considered for the award this week, reigning Player of the Week Logan Morrison of the Hamilton Bulldogs came back strong with seven points (1-6–7) as Hamilton went 3-0. San Jose Sharks prospect Liam Gilmartin, also of the London Knights, was productive with six points (4-2–6) as he suited up in a pair of Knights victories.

2021-22 OHL Players of the Week – Regular Season:

Feb. 14 – Feb. 20: Antonio Stranges (London Knights)

Feb. 7 – Feb. 13: Logan Morrison (Hamilton Bulldogs).

Jan. 31 – Feb. 6: Luke Evangelista (London Knights)

Jan. 24 – Jan. 30: Brandt Clarke (Barrie Colts)

Jan. 17 – Jan. 23: Riley Piercey (Flint Firebirds)

Jan. 10 – Jan. 16: David Goyette (Sudbury Wolves)

Jan. 3 – Jan 9: Wyatt Johnston (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 27 – Jan. 2: James Hardie (Mississauga Steelheads)

Dec. 13 – Dec. 19: Ty Tullio (Oshawa Generals)

Dec. 6 – Dec. 12: Lucas Edmonds (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 29 – Dec. 5: Wyatt Johnston (Windsor Spitfires)

Nov. 22 – Nov. 28: Brennan Othmann (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 15 – Nov. 21: Brandon Coe (North Bay Battalion)

Nov. 8 – Nov. 14: Antonio Stranges (London Knights)

Nov. 1 – Nov. 7: Shane Wright (Kingston Frontenacs)

Oct. 25 – Oct. 31: Tucker Robertson (Peterborough Petes)

Oct. 18 – Oct. 24: Rory Kerins (Soo Greyhounds)

Oct. 11 – Oct. 17: Calum Ritchie (Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 4 – Oct. 10: Jack Thompson (Sudbury Wolves)