QMJHL Player of the Week | Felix Lafrance (February 21, 2022)

The latest QMJHL Player of the Week is Acadie-Bathurst Titan winger Felix Lafrance. In a pair of games, the 20-year-old from Saint-Eustache, Quebec scored three times and added four assists as the Titan went undefeated.

On Thursday night at home, Lafrance opened the scoring midway through the first period, then piled up four assists as the Titan defeated the Victoriaville Tigres by a score of 7-1. The fourth-year veteran, who notched his 150th career QMJHL point during the victory, was named the game’s first star.

The following night, back on home ice, Lafrance provided both the game-winning and insurance markers as the Titan made it points in seven straight games with a 5-2 triumph over the Drummondville Voltigeurs. Lafrance, who has earned 11 points in six games with Acadie-Bathurst since being acquired from the Chicoutimi Sagueneens, again claimed first star honors.

Lafrance can be found on the league leaderboard in goals (27) and assists (34), while his 61 points place him in a tie for second among all Q skaters. Lafrance was originally drafted in the second round by the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada at the 2017 QMJHL Draft.

_

2021-2022 QMJHL Player of the Week:

Week 1 | Nov. 30 – Oct. 3 : Bennett MacArthur (Titan | Acadie-Bathurst)

Week 2 | Oct. 4 – Oct. 10 : Xavier Parent (Phoenix | Sherbrooke)

Week 3 | Oct. 11 – Oct. 17 : Félix Lafrance (Saguenéens | Chicoutimi)

Week 4 | Oct. 18 – Oct. 24 : Lukas Cormier (Islanders | Charlottetown)

Week 5 | Oct. 25 – Oct. 31 : Xavier Bourgault (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 6 | Nov. 1 – Nov. 7 : Justin Côté (Voltigeurs | Drummondville)

Week 7 | Nov. 8 – Nov. 14 : Vincent Sévigny (Tigres | Victoriaville)

Week 8 | Nov. 15 – Nov. 21 : Olivier Adam (Drakkar | Baie-Comeau)

Week 9 | Nov. 22 – Nov. 28 : Samuel Johnson (Huskies | Rouyn-Noranda)

Week 10 | Nov. 29 – Dec. 5 : Xavier Bourgault (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 11 | Dec. 6 – Dec. 13 : Vincent Sévigny (Tigres | Victoriaville)

Week 12 | Dec. 14 – Dec. 19 : Jordan Dumais (Mooseheads | Halifax)

Week 13 | Feb. 4 – Feb. 6 : Mavrik Bourque (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 14 | Feb. 7 – Feb. 13 : William Dufour (Sea Dogs | Saint John)

Week 15 | Feb. 14 – Feb. 21 : Felix Lafrance (Titan | Acadie-Bathurst)