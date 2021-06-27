CHL Sunday Spotlight – 5 Questions with Sea Dogs’ Peter Reynolds

You can bet Peter Reynolds has late July circled on his calendar.

A projected early round selection in the upcoming NHL Draft, the Saint John Sea Dogs centre draws attention from talent evaluators because of his high-level hockey IQ and on-ice vision that allows him to create plays and set up his linemates with prime scoring chances.

Originally chosen by Saint John with the 21st pick in the 2019 QMJHL Entry Draft, Reynolds debuted with the Sea Dogs this past season, putting together an impressive initial campaign in which he neared point-per-game production in collecting 15 goals and 16 assists through 33 appearances. A budding playmaker, the native of nearby Fredericton, N.B., has also earned opportunities on the international stage, highlighted by a five-game showing with Team Canada Red at the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Reynolds reflected on his play with the Sea Dogs this season, his thoughts heading toward the 2021 NHL Draft, and more in the latest edition of the CHL Sunday Spotlight presented by WINMAR:

What advice have teammates given you ahead of the NHL Draft?

In talking to teammates about the draft, they say it is one step on the road, so you can’t read too much into it whether you go in the seventh round or the first round. It is just a stepping stone. It is something to be super proud of, but you just have to keep working and continue to get better.

What was it like to face the same opponents many times this season?

Facing the same couple of teams all year gets long and tiring sometimes but we were just thankful that we were able to continue to play all year through everything that happened.

What is it like to see your name on the NHL Draft rankings?

It is an honour to see my name on draft rankings. I think it is pretty much every young hockey player’s dream to be drafted into the NHL. It is just something that is super cool to see. Hopefully everything goes well.

What do you attribute to your successful rookie season with the Sea Dogs?

I think what allowed me to have a successful rookie year was having the confidence to come into a new league but also playing with some great hockey players. My coaches were great too in helping me to adjust to the league.

Which NHL player do you model your game after and why?

I like to model my game after Patrice Bergeron. I think he plays a great two-way game and he still creates at an extremely high level in the NHL. He is a guy who I have looked up to. I try to take small things from his game and add them to mine.