Maple Leafs seeking candidates for new Management and Coaching Development Program

The Toronto Maple Leafs recently announced the launch of their new Management and Coaching Development Program set to begin in 2021-22. The program is offering full-time, one-year paid contract positions to Black or Indigenous candidates or those who identify as part of another marginalized and/or racialized group and looking to gain experience in a professional sports atmosphere.

The program is open to those who demonstrate an interest in sport and a passion for growing the game of hockey. The successful Management Program candidate will have the opportunity to spend time throughout the season with members of the front office management team including team president Brendan Shanahan, general manager Kyle Dubas and members of the scouting staff and business management team. The Coaching Program will provide an individual with on and off-ice mentorship opportunities from head coach Sheldon Keefe as well as the club’s player development team, the organization’s AHL and ECHL coaching staffs, and other leaders within the organization.

“This program is a positive step towards creating more opportunity on the coaching and management side, but we know we have a long way to go to eliminate all barriers within this game,” Dubas told MapleLeafs.com. “To make as lasting of an impact as possible and to help affect change, we felt it was vital for this to be an annual program that provides a full-time wage and a full-time opportunity with our management team and coaching staff throughout the organization.”