Bulldogs’ Marco Costantini Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Marco Costantini is the OHL Goaltender of the Week, playing to a 2-0 record with a 0.96 goals-against average and .962 save percentage for the first place Hamilton Bulldogs.

Costantini stopped 50 of 52 shots last week, helping Hamilton extend its winning streak to nine in 2-1 victories over Mississauga and Ottawa. He made 26 saves at home to the Central Division-leading Steelheads on Thursday as the Bulldogs prevailed on a late game winner from Avery Hayes. Costantini was solid in front of a national audience on Friday, turning in a first star performance with 24 saves and a 3-for-4 shootout showing against twin brother Anthony and the Ottawa 67’s on TSN.

A 19-year-old Hamilton native, Costantini is 20-9-2-2 with a 2.69 goals-against average, .906 save percentage and three shutouts in 34 games this season. The 6-foot-1, 185Ib. goaltender owns a career OHL record of 30-24-8-2 with a 3.48 goals-against average and .889 save percentage. Costantini was Hamilton’s fifth round (95th overall) pick in the 2018 OHL Priority Selection after backstopping the Vaughan Kings to an appearance in the OHL Cup Final.

Also considered for the award this week, Owen Sound Attack goaltender Nick Chenard played to a 3-0 mark with a 1.67 goals-against average and .933 save percentage including a 27-save shutout against the Saginaw Spirit on Saturday. Michael Simpson of the Peterborough Petes was also 3-0, posting a 2.33 goals-against average and .927 save percentage in the process.

2021-22 OHL Goaltenders of the Week – Regular Season:

Feb. 28 – Mar. 6: Marco Costantini (Hamilton Bulldogs)

Feb. 21 – Feb. 27: Leevi Merilainen (Kingston Frontenacs)

Feb. 14 – Feb. 20: Mack Guzda (Barrie Colts)

Feb. 7 – Feb. 13: Pavel Cajan (Kitchener Rangers)

Jan. 31 – Feb. 6: Patrick Leaver (Oshawa Generals)

Jan. 24 – Jan. 30: Max Donoso (Ottawa 67’s)

Jan. 17 – Jan. 23: Mack Guzda (Barrie Colts)

Jan. 10 – Jan. 16: Mitchell Weeks (Sudbury Wolves)

Jan. 3 – Jan. 9: Nolan Lalonde (Erie Otters)

Dec. 27 – Jan. 2: Joe Ranger (Mississauga Steelheads)

Dec. 13 – Dec. 19: Owen Bennett (Guelph Storm)

Dec. 6 – Dec. 12: Mack Guzda (Barrie Colts)

Nov. 29 – Dec. 5: Leevi Merilainen (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 22 – Nov. 28: Tye Austin (Peterborough Petes)

Nov. 15 – Nov. 21: Ben Gaudreau (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 8 – Nov. 14: Joe Vrbetic (North Bay Battalion

Nov. 1 – Nov. 7: Roman Basran (Mississauga Steelheads)

Oct. 25 – Oct. 31: Patrick Leaver (Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 18 – Oct. 24: Jacob Oster (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 11 – Oct. 17: Brett Brochu (London Knights)

Oct. 4 – Oct. 10: Tucker Tynan (Niagara IceDogs)