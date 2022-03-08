Sting’s Theo Hill Named OHL Player of the Week

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Sarnia Sting forward Theo Hill is the OHL Player of the Week, putting together nine assists in three games as the Sting won a pair of games.

Hill’s marquee performance came on Wednesday, helping the Sting win a high-scoring thriller over the Saginaw Spirit with six assists in a 10-6 final. The six helpers are the most by an OHL player in a game this season, coming one shy of the Sting single game record of seven set by Charlie Sarault on Feb. 22, 2013 against Erie. Hill was back dishing out assists on Friday, picking up three helpers in Sarnia’s 6-5 win over the Soo Greyhounds as he helped set up Marko Sikic for the overtime winner. Hill was pointless, but won 16-of-23 faceoffs in Sunday’s 5-1 loss to the Kitchener Rangers. Hill becomes the first Sting player to earn OHL Player of the Week honours since Jordan Kyrou in February 2018.

A 19-year-old from Hagersville, Ont., Hill has 16 goals, 21 assists and 37 points in 48 games for the Sting in this, his third OHL season. The former fifth round (99th overall) pick by Sarnia in the 2018 OHL Priority Selection owns career totals that include 30 goals, 36 assists and 66 points across 161 regular season contests.

Also considered for the award this week, Sarnia Sting teammate Marko Sikic recorded seven points (2-5–7) in three games last week while Barrie Colts forward Evan Vierling posted three straight two-point efforts, finishing with six (5-1–6) as his team played to a 3-0 record.

2021-22 OHL Players of the Week – Regular Season:

Feb. 28 – Mar. 6: Theo Hill (Sarnia Sting)

Feb. 21 – Feb. 27: Logan Morrison (Hamilton Bulldogs)

Feb. 14 – Feb. 20: Antonio Stranges (London Knights)

Feb. 7 – Feb. 13: Logan Morrison (Hamilton Bulldogs).

Jan. 31 – Feb. 6: Luke Evangelista (London Knights)

Jan. 24 – Jan. 30: Brandt Clarke (Barrie Colts)

Jan. 17 – Jan. 23: Riley Piercey (Flint Firebirds)

Jan. 10 – Jan. 16: David Goyette (Sudbury Wolves)

Jan. 3 – Jan 9: Wyatt Johnston (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 27 – Jan. 2: James Hardie (Mississauga Steelheads)

Dec. 13 – Dec. 19: Ty Tullio (Oshawa Generals)

Dec. 6 – Dec. 12: Lucas Edmonds (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 29 – Dec. 5: Wyatt Johnston (Windsor Spitfires)

Nov. 22 – Nov. 28: Brennan Othmann (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 15 – Nov. 21: Brandon Coe (North Bay Battalion)

Nov. 8 – Nov. 14: Antonio Stranges (London Knights)

Nov. 1 – Nov. 7: Shane Wright (Kingston Frontenacs)

Oct. 25 – Oct. 31: Tucker Robertson (Peterborough Petes)

Oct. 18 – Oct. 24: Rory Kerins (Soo Greyhounds)

Oct. 11 – Oct. 17: Calum Ritchie (Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 4 – Oct. 10: Jack Thompson (Sudbury Wolves)