QMJHL Player of the Week | Josh Lawrence (March 7, 2022)

The latest QMJHL Player of the Week accolades go to Saint John Sea Dogs center Josh Lawrence . In three games, the 20-year-old from Fredericton, New Brunswick scored four goals and added six assists as the Dogs dominated the week.

On Wednesday night in Halifax, Lawrence scored twice, added a pair of assists and finished the night with a +3 rating as the Sea Dogs took down the Mooseheads by a score of 7-1. For his efforts, the fourth-year veteran was named the game’s first star.

On Saturday night at home, Lawrence’s 17th goal of the season with under six minutes remaining in the first proved to be the game winner as the Dogs downed the Cape Breton Eagles by a 7-3 count. For the 2022 Memorial Cup hosts, it was their third straight game with at least one point earned.

That point streak would be extended in overpowering fashion on Sunday afternoon in Saint John and Lawrence would be at the center of the action with his first career five-point outing in the “Q” courtesy of a shorthanded goal and four helpers. Lawrence would also take home the second star of the game as the Sea Dogs beat the Mooseheads 10-2.

Lawrence sits tied for the ninth in the QMJHL scoring derby with 60 points in 44 games, shattering he previous personal benchmarks for both assists and points. Selected by the Sea Dogs with the 15th overall selection at the 2018 QMJHL Draft, Lawrence was last named Player of the Week in September of 2018, his very first week in the league.

2021-2022 QMJHL Player of the Week:

Week 1 | Nov. 30 – Oct. 3 : Bennett MacArthur (Titan | Acadie-Bathurst)

Week 2 | Oct. 4 – Oct. 10 : Xavier Parent (Phœnix | Sherbrooke)

Week 3 | Oct. 11 – Oct. 17 : Félix Lafrance (Saguenéens | Chicoutimi)

Week 4 | Oct. 18 – Oct. 24 : Lukas Cormier (Islanders | Charlottetown)

Week 5 | Oct. 25 – Oct. 31 : Xavier Bourgault (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 6 | Nov. 1 – Nov. 7 : Justin Côté (Voltigeurs | Drummondville)

Week 7 | Nov. 8 – Nov. 14 : Vincent Sévigny (Tigres | Victoriaville)

Week 8 | Nov. 15 – Nov. 21 : Olivier Adam (Drakkar | Baie-Comeau)

Week 9 | Nov. 22 – Nov. 28 : Samuel Johnson (Huskies | Rouyn-Noranda)

Week 10 | Nov. 29 – Dec. 5 : Xavier Bourgault (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 11 | Dec. 6 – Dec. 13 : Vincent Sévigny (Tigres | Victoriaville)

Week 12 | Dec. 14 – Dec. 19 : Jordan Dumais (Mooseheads | Halifax)

Week 13 | Feb. 4 – Feb. 6 : Mavrik Bourque (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 14 | Feb. 7 – Feb. 13 : William Dufour (Sea Dogs | Saint John)

Week 15 | Feb. 14 – Feb. 21 : Felix Lafrance (Titan | Acadie-Bathurst)

Week 16 | Feb. 22 – Feb. 27 : Joshua Roy (Phœnix | Sherbrooke)

Week 17 | Feb. 28 – Mar. 6 : Josh Lawrence (Sea Dogs | Saint John)