MENU
April 4, 2023

Apr. 3/23 – SAG (4) – FLNT (5) – OT – Game 3

2023 OHL Playoffs OHL Highlights
Flint Firebirds
Watch more OHL on CHL TV

Nolan Dann plays hero in overtime as the Firebirds get right back into the series with Saginaw.

More News
Playing for hometown Storm a dream come true for Romeo
18 hours ago
Road to Memorial Cup daily: April 4
19 hours ago
Apr. 3/23 - POR (6) - EVT (1) - Game 3
19 hours ago
Apr. 3/23 - RD (4) - CGY (2) - Game 3
19 hours ago
Hayes inks ELC with Blackhawks
2 days ago
1:45
Meet The Future - Cal Ritchie
2 days ago