Hayes inks ELC with Blackhawks

Flint Firebirds forward Gavin Hayes has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks.

The 18-year-old had a career year in 2022-23 as he set career highs in goals (41), assists (40) and points (81). He scored nine times on the power play and had four game-winners.

A year ago, the Michigan native was tied ninth in OHL rookie scoring with 49 points while his 130 career points are already the eighth most in Firebirds franchise history.

Hayes was the 66th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.