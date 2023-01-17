2022-23 Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings: Week 15

The Canadian Hockey League announced today the Week 15 edition of the Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2022-23 season.

Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings – Week 15

1. Winnipeg ICE (30-5-1-0)

2. Quebec Remparts (32-6-1-2)

3. Seattle Thunderbirds (30-7-1-1)

4. Ottawa 67’s (30-7-1-1)

5. Halifax Mooseheads (28-7-4-1)

6. North Bay Battalion (29-10-0-1)

7. Kamloops Blazers (25-8-4-2)

8. Saskatoon Blades (27-8-2-1)

9. Windsor Spitfires (26-9-3-1)

10. Gatineau Olympiques (26-11-4-2)

HM. Portland Winterhawks (28-8-2-1)

HM. Sherbrooke Phoenix (27-11-2-2)

HM. Barrie Colts (22-10-4-2)

Atop the national rankings for the second week running, the Winnipeg ICE added three of four points on the week highlighted by an 8-3 triumph over Medicine Hat in which the club’s eight unanswered markers were kick started by new recruit and Ottawa Senators draftee Zack Ostapchuk, who ultimately closed out the contest with two tallies. On the season, Ostapchuk stands at 31 points in 23 games and offers valuable secondary scoring support to a potent Winnipeg squad.

Continuing to lead the way in the QMJHL, the Quebec Remparts have picked up points in six straight with the past week including a pair of victories coming on the road coupled with a hard-battled shootout decision in Halifax. Up front, the addition of Carolina Hurricanes draftee Justin Robidas has provided the Remparts with another scoring option as he now stands at 10 points in nine games since joining Quebec.

Finding the win column in two of four appearances, the Seattle Thunderbirds remain atop the WHL’s Western Conference with a 30-7-1-1 showing. Wednesday action saw the Thunderbirds impress in coming away with a 4-3 overtime win over nationally ranked Winnipeg in which budding right-wing Nico Myatovic played the hero in the extra frame. Myatovic will soon get the chance to star nationally when he competes at the upcoming Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

Winners of top of three on the week, the Ottawa 67’s continue to lead the charge in the OHL. Notching wins over Kingston and Sarnia, the latter contest saw an impressive 30-save performance from veteran netminder Max Donoso that marked his second shutout of the season. Defensive stalwarts, the 67’s rank first in the OHL with only 94 goals against, while Donoso sits amongst the league leaders with a 2.57 goals-against average and .904 save percentage.

Now 16 straight contests without a regulation loss – dating back to late November – the Halifax Mooseheads continue to make noise in the QMJHL. Only six points shy of Quebec for first overall, the Mooseheads closed that gap Thursday following a 2-1 shootout decision over the Remparts that saw overage right-wing Alexandre Doucet score his 34th of the season. Doucet has since tallied twice more and stands atop the QMJHL with 36 goals.

Undefeated in six straight, the red-hot North Bay Battalion have climbed within three points of top spot in the OHL. The offensively gifted club kept up its high scoring efforts over the past week, combining for 16 goals and a trio of wins over Sudbury, the Soo, and Flint. Leading the troops was overage right-wing Kyle MacDonald who lit the lamp five times over the past week and continues to approach a goal-a-game pace with 16 tallies through 17 appearances.

Piecing together a modest four-game win streak, the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia host Kamloops Blazers have climbed within six points of top spot in the WHL’s Western Conference. Up front, the Blazers continue to see dominant performances from captain and Dallas Stars draftee Logan Stankoven, with the past week highlighted by a season-high five-point night coming in Wednesday’s 6-3 win over Vancouver. Stankoven has recorded at least one point in all 25 appearances this season.

Following two hard-battled contests, the Saskatoon Blades returned to their winning ways Saturday, coming away with a 4-2 victory over nationally ranked Seattle. The contest witnessed a natural hat-trick courtesy of Russian-born left-wing Egor Sidorov. The three tallies – counting a powerplay marker plus the eventual game winner – marked Sidorov’s third three-goal game of the season. The Blades will next look to find the win column Tuesday in Moose Jaw.

Returning to the national spotlight, the Windsor Spitfires are riding a four-game win streak that has helped the club climb to top spot in the OHL’s West Division with 56 points in 39 games. Already atop the OHL with 177 goals on the season, the Spitfires recently added another weapon to their offensive arsenal with the acquisition of Seattle Kraken draftee Shane Wright. The exceptional centre has registered six points in three games since returning to the junior ranks.

Earning time in the national spotlight for the fifth time this season, the Gatineau Olympiques have turned heads following four-straight victories and now sit tied with 58 points atop the QMJHL’s Western Conference. Most impressive over the past week was that the Olympiques showed a strong ability to play under pressure as the club recorded three of its four victories in overtime. Montreal Canadiens prospect Riley Kidney has now recorded 13 points in five games since joining the Olympiques.

Honourable mention:

Securing four points in as many games, for the Portland Winterhawks the week was underscored by a 3-1 road victory over nationally ranked Seattle. Rookie right-wing Braeden Jockims pocketed his first career goal in the victory, which later stood as the game winner.

Closing out the back end of a road swing, the Sherbrooke Phoenix recorded a pair of victories on the week, beginning with a 7-0 trouncing of Cape Breton that saw Montreal Canadiens draftee and recent World Junior gold medallist Joshua Roy finish with four points, his fourth time doing so this season.

Winners of four straight, the Barrie Colts saw an added boost with the return of budding blue-liner and Los Angeles Kings draftee Brandt Clarke, who since rejoining the club has flashed his offensive upside to the tune of six points counting two goals and four assists coming in three games.