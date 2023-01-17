CHL to NHL: Gruden debuts with Pens

Former London Knights forward Jonathan Gruden made his NHL debut with the Pittsburgh Penguins Monday night.

Gruden played 7:02 in a 4-3 win over Anaheim and tallied two hits in the process.

The 22-year-old played one season in the OHL in 2019-20 where he had 30 goals and 66 points in 59 games. He has since played 139 games in the AHL with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton where he scored 27 goals.

Gruden was the 98th overall pick by Ottawa in the 2018 NHL Draft but was traded to Pittsburgh as part of the Matt Murray deal in 2020.