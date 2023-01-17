Mooseheads’ MacKinnon, Wolves’ Pharand join 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

The Canadian Hockey League announced today the additions of Halifax Mooseheads defenceman Dylan MacKinnon and Sudbury Wolves centre Alex Pharand to the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game roster.

Pharand joins Team Red in place of Sudbury Wolves left-wing Quentin Musty, while MacKinnon joins Team White in place of Soo Greyhounds defenceman Andrew Gibson. Both Musty and Gibson are unable to compete in the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game due to injury.

The 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game airs live from the Langley Events Centre on TSN, TSN.ca, the TSN App, and RDS on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. Pacific.