2022-23 Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings: Week 14

The Canadian Hockey League announced today the Week 14 edition of the Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2022-23 season.

Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings – Week 14

1. Winnipeg ICE (29-5-0-0)

2. Seattle Thunderbirds (28-5-1-1)

3. Quebec Remparts (30-6-1-1)

4. Ottawa 67’s (28-6-1-1)

5. Saskatoon Blades (26-6-2-1)

6. London Knights (26-9-1-0)

7. Portland Winterhawks (26-6-2-1)

8. Halifax Mooseheads (25-7-4-1)

9. North Bay Battalion (26-10-0-1)

10. Kamloops Blazers (22-8-4-2)

HM. Sherbrooke Phoenix (25-10-2-2)

HM. Peterborough Petes (21-13-1-2)

HM. Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (24-12-2-2)

Returning to top spot nationally, the Winnipeg ICE made the most of their lone appearance on the week, coming away with a 6-1 triumph of Portland. Leading the way to victory for the ICE was 2023 NHL Draft prospect Zach Benson who cashed in his second hat-trick of the season. Benson currently sits third in the WHL scoring race with 54 points through 33 appearances.

Riding a 14-game unbeaten in regulation streak up until Saturday’s showdown versus Moose Jaw, the Seattle Thunderbirds still closed out the week with a pair of points to hold down top spot in the WHL’s Western Conference with a 28-5-1-1 showing. The Thunderbirds will now see an added boost with four national champions added to the roster following their gold-medal wins at the World Juniors.

Picking up five of six points in their past three outings, the Quebec Remparts continue to reign supreme in the QMJHL with a showing of 30-6-1-1. With their sights set on a championship and in an effort to bolster their blue line, the Remparts recently added Arizona Coyotes draftee Jeremy Langlois from Cape Breton. The budding rearguard has impressed as he has collected three points through four appearances with his new club.

Adding five points in their past three outings, the Ottawa 67’s continue to push the pace in the OHL, standing atop the league with a 28-6-1-1 showing. The 67’s closed out the weekend on a high note, securing back-to-back wins over Niagara and Owen Sound. Up front, Ottawa has seen promising early returns from overage centre and 2021-22 OHL playoff MVP Logan Morrison who notched three assists in his debut with the club.

Collecting points in their past four appearances, for the Saskatoon Blades the past week was highlighted by a 6-2 defeat of Red Deer in which the squad displayed its special team heroics with a trio of goals coming on the man advantage. Defensively, the Blades continue to lead the way where between the pipes 2004-born netminder Austin Elliott tops the WHL with a .925 save percentage and 1.89 goals-against average.

Winners of nine of their past 10 outings, the London Knights added two more victories over the past week counting a 3-0 road win in Saginaw that saw freshman netminder Zach Bowen turn aside all 26 shots to record his first career shutout. The Knights have prepared for the stretch drive, recently bolstering their lineup with the addition of two forwards from Hamilton, counting veteran left-wing Ryan Humphrey and Seattle Kraken prospect Ryan Winterton.

Despite coming up short in a pair of appearances on the week, the Portland Winterhawks continue to challenge for tops in the WHL’s Western Conference, sitting three points back of nationally ranked Seattle. Up front, Portland continues to see promising play from overage right-wing Robbie Fromm-Delorme who paces the club with 43 points. The Winterhawks will look to return to their winning ways when the team retakes the ice Tuesday against Prince Albert.

Pushing their undefeated in regulation streak to 13 games, the Halifax Mooseheads have climbed within seven points of Quebec for tops in the QMJHL’s Eastern Conference. The club continued to flash its offensive dominance over the past week, firing home a combined 11 goals in wins over Saint John and Cape Breton. The Mooseheads are headlined by Columbus Blue Jackets draftee Jordan Dumais and fellow forward Alexandre Doucet who sit first and second in league scoring.

Riding a modest three-game win streak, the North Bay Battalion put together a perfect home-stand highlighted by victories over Niagara and Oshawa. On the blue line, Seattle Kraken 2022 third rounder Ty Nelson continues to dazzle, putting up back-to-back multi-point appearances to improve to 43 points through 37 outings and rank third best among all defencemen league wide.

The 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia host Kamloops Blazers picked up three points in as many games highlighted by a 5-1 victory over rival Kelowna. The matchup saw captain and Dallas Stars draftee Logan Stankoven return to action following his gold-medal win at the World Juniors. Stankoven needed little time to readapt as he closed out the contest with a pair of points.

Honourable mention:

Winners of five of their past six, the Sherbrooke Phoenix continue to climb the ranks and will now get an added boost with the return of Montreal Canadiens prospect and 2021-22 Jean Beliveau Trophy winner Joshua Roy who recently helped his native Canada capture gold at the World Juniors.

Finding the win column in each of their past eight appearances, the Peterborough Petes have climbed the ranks and turned heads nationally. With a firm hold on second in the OHL’s East Division, the Petes are headlined by Seattle Kraken prospect Tucker Robertson who ranks 10th in league scoring with 48 points in 37 games.

Without a regulation loss in their past 10 appearances, the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies garner national consideration for the first time this season. Among the leaders in Rouyn-Noranda through 2022-23 is Belarusian right-wing Daniil Bourash whose 26 goals rank sixth best league wide.