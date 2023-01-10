Mintyukov and Wright moved before OHL trade deadline

Pavel Mintyukov and Shane Wright both have new homes.

Saginaw and Kingston respectively traded the two star players Tuesday ahead of the OHL’s trade deadline.

Mintyukov, who was selected 10th overall by the Anaheim Ducks in 2022, was shipped to Ottawa for nine draft picks. Wright, the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft by Seattle, was traded to Windsor for Gavin McCarty, Ethan Miedema and seven draft picks, two of which are conditional.

With 16 goals and 54 points this year, Mintyukov leads the OHL in scoring among defencemen. The Russian native has spent his entire OHL career with the Spirit where he recorded 116 points in just 103 games. A year ago, he was named to the OHL’s Third All-Star Team.

Wright recently captained Canada to World Juniors gold in Halifax. The Burlington, Ont., native started the year in the NHL with Seattle and over eight games scored once and added an assist. He also played AHL games with Coachella Valley and scored four times.

He returns to the OHL after two outstanding years in Kingston where he tallied 71 goals and 160 points in just 121 games. He was the CHL’s Rookie of the Year in 2019-20, as well as the OHL’s, and a year ago was named to the OHL’s Third All-Star Team.

Furthermore, the Frontenacs also traded defencemen Braden Hache to Barrie for five draft picks.

The 67’s own the best record in the OHL at 28-6-2 while the Spits rank fourth with a 23-9-4 record.