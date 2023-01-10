Chiasson on the move while Guenther’s rights traded

Edmonton Oilers prospect Jake Chiasson was traded to the Saskatoon Blades ahead of the WHL’s trade deadline.

In return, Brandon received a first-round pick in 2023, a second-rounder in 2025 and a conditional second in 2026.

Selected with the 116th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, Chiasson had 10 goals and 28 points in 37 games this year. The Abbotsford, B.C., native has spent his entire WHL career with Brandon where he played 141 games.

Guenther, who scored the overtime winner for Canada in the final of the 2023 World Juniors, had his WHL rights traded to Seattle from Edmonton. The Thunderbirds also sent Jordan Ramsey and an eighth-round pick in 2023 to the Oil Kings in exchange for Koji Gibson, a fourth-round pick in 2024 and six conditional draft picks.