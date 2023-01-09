Jets assign two to the CHL

The Winnipeg Jets have assigned Brad Lambert and Chaz Lucius to the CHL.

Lambert will join the Seattle Thunderbirds while Lucius heads to Portland to link up with the Winterhawks.

Both players, who represented Finland and the USA respectively at the 2023 World Juniors, had spent the first half of the season with the AHL’s Manitoba Moose.

The 30th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, Lambert had two goals and three points in 14 games with the Moose while Lucius, who was chosen 18th overall in the same year, had five points (two goals) in 12 games.

Lambert’s rights were acquired from Saskatoon for a fourth-round pick and a sixth-round pick in the 2023 WHL Draft, a conditional first-round pick in the 2023 WHL Draft and a conditional second-round pick in the 2024 WHL Draft.

At the most recent World Juniors, Lambert had a goal in five games while Lucius had five goals, including a hat-trick in the bronze medal game, and seven points.

Seattle leads the WHL’s Western Conference with 58 points while the Winterhawks sit second three points back.