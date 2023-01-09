CHL Daily: Draft headliner Bedard dazzles in return to Pats

CHL Three Stars

2023 NHL Draft favourite Connor Bedard of the Regina Pats is Sunday’s first star following a phenomenal return from the World Juniors that saw him score four times an add two assists in a 6-2 win over Calgary. It marked a season high for Bedard following three previous five-point nights.

Second-star recognition goes to Winnipeg ICE centre Zach Benson who notched his second hat-trick of the season plus an assist en route to 6-3 triumph of Portland. Benson will soon have the opportunity to star nationally when he competes at the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

Seattle Kraken draftee Jacob Melanson claims third-star honours after scoring three goals including a pair on the powerplay to lift the Sherbrooke Phoenix to a 5-2 road win in Shawinigan. Melanson has now recorded seven points in three games with the Phoenix since his early January acquisition.

Nightly notes

OHL

Five different skaters found the back of the net as the Sarnia Sting claimed a 5-2 road win in Erie. Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Ty Voit netted the eventual game winner.

The Oshawa Generals returned to the win column following a 3-2 takedown of Hamilton. Veteran netminder Patrick Leaver shined with a 26-save performance.

The Mississauga Steelheads lit the lamp five times in the final frame to prevail 7-2 versus Sudbury. Goaltender Alessio Beglieri stopped 28 shots to record his 12th win of the season.

Four unanswered goals led the North Bay Battalion to a 7-2 victory over Niagara. Kyle McDonald and Seattle Kraken draftee Kyle Jackson each tallied twice.

Overage centre Logan Morrison shined in his first outing with the Ottawa 67’s, putting up three assists en route to a 5-1 victory versus Owen Sound.

A strong second half led the Soo Greyhounds to a 6-3 doubling up of London. New York Rangers prospect Bryce McConnell-Barker closed out the contest with a goal and three assists.

Six different skaters including rookie right-wing Liam Greentree finished with multi-point performances as the Windsor Spitfires prevailed 6-3 over Flint.

Just watch this save and be amazed 🤯 Alessio Beglieri turned in Sunday's @RealCdnSS #SaveoftheNight in an @OHLSteelheads win 🎥 pic.twitter.com/1edVtX9S4s — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) January 9, 2023

QMJHL

The Halifax Mooseheads pushed their unbeaten in regulation streak to 13 following a 5-4 victory versus Cape Breton. Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Jordan Dumais netted the game winner with less than three minutes remaining in regulation.

Veteran left-wing Julien Beland led the way with a two-goal performance as the Rimouski Oceanic picked up a 4-1 road win in Saint John.

The Moncton Wildcats pushed their win streak to five courtesy of a 4-1 win over Charlottetown. 2004-born left-wing Yoan Loshing scored his 16th of the season, which stood as the eventual game winner.

The Rouyn-Noranda Huskies’ unbeaten in regulation streak reached 10 games following a 5-3 win over Blainville-Boisbriand that saw second-year centre Thomas Verdon pot the game winner.

Two tallies in the final 90 seconds led the Chicoutimi Sagueneens to a 6-4 takedown of Victoriaville. Netminder Charles-Antoine Lavallee scored his 18th win of the season.

GAME WINNER JORDAN DUMAIS 🚨 Dumais (28) 17:46 3rd period

🍎 Lawrence, Doucet | #GoMooseGo pic.twitter.com/4zHQA9On8x — Halifax Mooseheads (@HFXMooseheads) January 8, 2023

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.