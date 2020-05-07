2019-20 CHL Award Finalists: Top Scorer of the Year presented by Purolator

The Canadian Hockey League is proud to announce the three finalists for the 2019-20 CHL Top Scorer of the Year Award presented by Purolator.

Since 1994 the award has been presented annually to the highest scoring player across the CHL.

Representing the Western Hockey League for award consideration is forward Adam Beckman of the Spokane Chiefs, from the Ontario Hockey League is Marco Rossi of the Ottawa 67’s, and from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is Alexis Lafreniere of the Rimouski Oceanic.

Beckman led the WHL in scoring with 107 points powered by 48 goals and 59 assists to receive the league’s Bob Clarke Trophy. The 18-year-old from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, was the only player in the league to surpass the 100-point plateau finding the scoresheet in 52 of his 63 games this season. The Minnesota Wild prospect chosen in the third round of the 2019 NHL Draft is the third member of the Chiefs to win the award and first since Mitch Holmberg in 2013-14.

Rossi won the OHL scoring crown to claim the Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy with 120 points including 39 goals and 81 assists. The 18-year-old from Feldkirch, Austria, produced points in 49 of his 53 games this season with a points-per-game average of 2.14 which represents the highest OHL figure since Patrick Kane of the London Knights carried a 2.50 mark in 2006-07. The seventh member of the 67’s to win the OHL award and first since Tyler Toffoli in in 2010-11, Rossi is eligible for the 2020 NHL Draft where he is the sixth ranked North American prospect.

Lafreniere finished atop the QMJHL scoring charts with 112 points including 35 goals and 77 assists earning the league’s Jean Beliveau Trophy. The 18-year-old from Saint-Eustache, Quebec, recorded points in 43 of his 52 games this season and won gold with Canada as MVP of the World Junior Championship. This is the fourth time a member of the Oceanic has been the QMJHL’s top scorer following the likes of Brad Richards in 2000 and back-to-back years of Sidney Crosby in 2004-05. Lafreniere is the number one ranked North American skater for the 2020 NHL Draft.

Last season Jason Robertson of the Niagara IceDogs was the CHL Top Scorer with 117 points in 62 games. The most recent CHL winner from the WHL is Jayden Halbgewachs of the Moose Jaw Warriors in 2018, with Conor Garland of the Moncton Wildcats the last QMJHL winner in 2016 while also sharing the award in 2015. Both of Crosby’s QMJHL awards translated into CHL honours with Richards also claiming the national prize on behalf of the Oceanic. Corey Locke is the last 67 to lead the entire circuit in scoring during the 2002-03 season, and no former Chief has ever won the award.

The 2019-20 recipient of the CHL Top Scorer Award presented by Purolator will be announced later this month.