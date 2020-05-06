2019-20 Upper Deck CHL Cards Now Available

A new wave of Canadian Hockey League stars are featured in the 2019-20 Upper Deck CHL Hockey Card collection.

The CHL, in association with Upper Deck, the league’s Official Trading Card partner since 2017, are proud to announce that this year’s set is now available.

400 of the league’s rising stars are featured in the 2019-20 set for CHL fans and hockey card collectors around the world to enjoy.

Among the highlights in this year’s edition are 100 Star and Star Rookie short prints beyond the base set with exclusive high gloss versions, printing plates, autographs from 116 select CHL stars, new Scouting Report inserts that offer thoughts on 20 featured players, 20 different Draft Ready inserts that showcase 2020 NHL Draft eligible talents, an additional 17 short print Top Prospect inserts, 21 Retro Class inserts that mirror the 1999-2000 Upper Deck design which includes a special Connor McDavid card, and another throwback with ten copies of a Wayne Gretzky buyback autograph.

Cards come in packages of 16 and are available in hobby boxes that feature 12 packs.

Hobby boxes can be purchased online at upperdeckstore.com or through any of Upper Deck’s authorized internet retailers.

Another CHL Upper Deck Game Used set will be released in June with more details to come.