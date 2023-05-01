Youth Day Ball Hockey tournament a way to give back to community during Memorial Cup

While the best teams in the Canadian Hockey League gather for the Memorial Cup presented by Kia at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops, May 26 to June 4, 2023, the spirit of the tournament will be felt at community events throughout the host city.

This includes a Youth Day Ball Hockey tournament, sponsored by Morfco Supplies, that will bring local teams together for two action packed days of outdoor fun from May 27-28. The tournament will feature four new portable ball hockey rinks in the city’s downtown where games will run throughout each day for ages five through 14.

For Morfco Supplies business owner Rob Morphy, sponsoring the ball hockey event is a chance to give young people in Kamloops a way to be part of local hockey history and to experience a truly great game.

“Being able to contribute to our community during the Memorial Cup where the best junior players are here for the first time in 25 years, I thought it was a way for our local youth to be part of that,” said Morphy.

Morphy fondly remembers his own ball hockey experiences growing up in the B.C. Interior, including the time a kind neighbour donated a net to their street hockey crew. They were thrilled with that addition to their game and would play for hours into the street-lit nights.

He didn’t know it at the time but several people he played street hockey with went on to be extremely successful players and businesspeople at the junior hockey and NHL level.

“The thing about ball hockey is you just don’t know who you might be out there shooting around with,” he said. “It might be someone amazing. But in that moment, you’re all just playing and having fun.”

Teams and individuals who register for the tournament will be able to participate in four games over the two-day event and receive a commemorative team shirt with a sponsor logo and number as well as some exciting souvenirs and prizes. The tournament will also feature a Blazers Alumni Game the afternoon of May 28, where players and families can gather on the bleachers to watch some of the best hockey players play a game and sign autographs.

Zach Moffat, founder and president of the Kamloops Ball Hockey Association, agrees the event is a great way to invite young people in the community to participate in festivities surrounding the Memorial Cup.

“It’s always rewarding when you’re able to be part of something that encourages kids to grow and develop in a sport that they didn’t necessarily know was for them,” said Moffat, who recognizes that ball hockey can be an accessible, inexpensive way to introduce kids to hockey. “We have set this up so teams can compete at any level and also see what the sport is like.”

There will also be opportunities for anyone to try out their ball hockey moves through an area setup with sticks and equipment where people can come and learn hockey skills. For those coming to watch, there will be nearby food trucks and bleachers set up so spectators can enjoy the games.

The portable ball hockey rinks have been generously funded by Morfco, along with KidSport, to be used as legacy pieces by the Kamloops Ball Hockey Association and the City of Kamloops for future events.

Moffat’s hope is that the youth tournament can become something that is hosted annually. He notes that while ball hockey has been around for many years, recently it has starting to gain more of a following in B.C.

Games will run 20 minutes each with a brief intermission to allow teams time to tap gloves and allow the next teams to warmup.

Players must wear a helmet with cage, gloves, shinpads and jock/jill.

Minor officials and Kamloops Ball Hockey refs will be refereeing the games.

The tournament can accommodate up to 180 games plus the alumni game. For more information and to register, click here.