2022-23 OHL awards tracker

Jim Rutherford Trophy — OHL Goaltender of the Year

Dom DiVincentiis — North Bay Battalion

DiVincentiis’ (WPG) 36 wins led the OHL this past season while his 2.33 GAA ranked second. His .929 save percentage placed third while he also recorded five shutouts. DiVincentiis was named to the CHL Team of the Month in March.

Dan Snyder Memorial Trophy — OHL Humanitarian of the Year

Dalyn Wakely — North Bay Battalion

Through his Wake’s Sake initiative, Wakely and a rotating cast of Battalion teammates served every Tuesday from November through the end of the regular season at the Gathering Place, a community kitchen that serves the city’s homeless and low income populations. In 66 games with North Bay, Wakely scored 30 goals and finished with 49 points.

Bobby Smith Trophy — OHL Scholastic Player of the Year

Colby Barlow — Owen Sound Attack

Across his Grade 12 studies, Barlow recorded a 93 per cent average this year. On the ice, the Attack captain, who is one of the CHL’s top prospects for the 2023 NHL Draft, scored 46 and 79 points in 59 games and recently won a bronze medal at the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship.

Roger Neilson Memorial Award — OHL Top Academic Post-Secondary Student

Ryder McIntyre — Oshawa Generals

During his studies at the University of Guelph, McIntyre achieved an 81 per cent average. Traded after five games with Sarnia on Oct. 20, McIntyre tallied 17 points in 58 games with Oshawa.

Ivan Tennant Memorial Award — OHL’s Top Academic High School Student

George Alboim — Erie Otters / Ethan Hay — Flint Firebirds

Both Alboim and Hay achieved a 95 per cent average across their Grade 12 studies during the academic year. On the ice, Alboim suited up in 48 games with Erie while Hay tallied 28 points in 64 games for the Firebirds.

William Hanley Trophy — OHL Most Sportsmanlike Player of the Year

Evan Vierling — Barrie Colts

Vierling registered just six minor penalties over the course of 60 games this season. He also led the Colts in scoring with 95 points (35 goals).

Matt Leyden Trophy — OHL Coach of the Year

Dave Cameron — Ottawa 67’s

Cameron led Ottawa to a franchise best 51 wins and 107 points in 2022-23. Earlier in the season, Cameron became the 15th OHL head coach to record 400 wins.

Leo Lalonde Memorial Trophy — OHL Overage Player of the Year

Matthew Maggio — Windsor Spitfires

In addition to his 111 points, Maggio led the OHL in goals with 54. He concludes his OHL career with 217 points (99 goals) in 212 games between Ottawa and Windsor.

Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy — OHL Top Scorer

Matthew Maggio — Windsor Spitfires

Maggio (NYI) led all OHL skaters with 111 points in 66 games in 2022-23 and is the second straight Spitfire to win the award after Wyatt Johnston (DAL) a year ago.