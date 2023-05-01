Road to Memorial Cup daily: three games decided by OT to close out April

CHL Three Stars

Thomas Milic claimed the final first star of April as he stopped 39 shots in Seattle’s Game 2 win over Kamloops. Milic, who backstopped Canada to gold at the 2023 World Juniors, leads the CHL this postseason in GAA (1.29) and save percentage (.949).

William Rousseau earned the second star as he too stopped 39 shots as Quebec beat Gatineau in Game 2. Rousseau, who had 35 wins in the regular season, owns the fourth best postseason GAA at 1.73 and save percentage at .929.

Ryan Winterton (SEA) had three points (1G, 2A) to be named the third star as London beat Sarnia in Game 2. A J. Ross Robertson Cup winner a year ago with Hamilton, Winterton has 16 postseason points in 11 games.

OHL

Eastern Conference

(2) North Bay vs. (4) Peterborough — Series tied 1-1

Game 2: Battalion 3-1 Petes

Liam Arnsby (FLA) had the game-winner at 15:08 of the third period as North Bay levelled its series with Peterborough

Kyle Jackson (SEA) had given the Battalion the lead at 8:18 of the second before Brennan Othmann (NYR) tied things up 6:50 later

Owen Van Steensel secured the win with an empty-net goal

Dom DiVincentiis (WPG) made 26 saves for North Bay

Game 3 is May 2 at 7:05pm ET

Western Conference

(2) London vs. (3) Sarnia – Knights lead series 2-0

Game 1: Knights 3-1 Sting

Logan Mailloux (MTL) registered the game-winner at 16:28 of the third as London took a 2-0 series lead

Easton Cowan gave the Knights a 1-0 lead 2:21 into the third before Ethan Ritchie tied things up. Winterton’s goal came into an empty net

Brett Brochu made 18 saves but was replaced with 4:25 left in the second by Zach Bowen after he sustained an injury

Game 3 is May 2 at 7:05pm ET

QMJHL

(1) Sherbrooke vs. (2) Halifax — Phoenix lead series 2-0

Game 1: Phoenix 3-2 Mooseheads (OT)

Tyson Hinds (ANA) scored 8:45 into overtime to give Sherbrooke a 2-0 series lead as they return home

David Spacek (MIN) and Jakub Brabenec (VGK) had built a 2-0 lead for Sherbrooke in the first before Halifax forced overtime after third period goals from Mathieu Cataford and Alexandre Doucet (DET), who scored with just nine seconds left in regulation

The Phoenix are a perfect 10-0-0 this postseason

Game 3 is May 2 at 7pm ET

#FlyTogether prospect Tyson Hinds with the OT winner in Game 2 for the @PhoenixSherbroo! #RoadtoMemorialCup Tyson Hinds marque en prolongation et donne une avance de 2-0 à son équipe dans la série! pic.twitter.com/Xd8iwiicXx — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) April 30, 2023

(1) Quebec vs. (2) Gatineau — Remparts lead series 2-0

Game 2: Remparts 4-3 Olympiques (OT)

Kassim Gaudet buried the OT winner at 16:02 to give the Remparts a 2-0 series lead and kept their perfect postseason intact

Justin Robidas (CAR), Jeremy Langlois and Nathan Gaucher (ANA) also scored for Quebec

Cam MacDonald (TB) had given the Olympiques a 1-0 lead in the first and after they fell behind 3-1, Riley Kidney (MTL) scored twice in the third to force overtime

Francesco Lapenna made 43 saves in the Gatineau net

Game 3 is May 2 at 7pm ET

Kassim Gaudet gives the @quebec_remparts a 2-0 series lead over Gatineau! #RoadtoMemorialCup Kassim Gaudet donne une avance de 2-0 aux siens dans la série! pic.twitter.com/uAvoT3QUmb — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) April 30, 2023

WHL

(1) Seattle vs. (2) Kamloops – Thunderbirds lead series 2-0

Game 2: Thunderbirds 4-3 Blazers (OT)

Jeremy Hanzel gave the T-Birds a 2-0 series lead with the overtime winner at 6:21 as Seattle completed the comeback

Seattle trailed 3-1 but goals from Colton Dach (CHI) and Brad Lambert (WPG) forced overtime

Caeden Bankier (MIN), Olen Zellweger (ANA) and Matthew Seminoff (DAL) scored for Kamloops while Logan Stankoven (DAL) had three assists

Game 3 is May 2 at 10pm ET

Jeremy Hanzel rips the one-timer in OT and the @SeattleTbirds have a 2-0 series lead over Kamloops! #RoadtoMemorialCup pic.twitter.com/AbbBD3qbka — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) May 1, 2023

