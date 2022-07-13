Wright signs entry-level contract with Seattle

The Seattle Kraken have signed Shane Wright to a three-year entry-level contract.

Wright was the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft Thursday night after a standout 2021-22 campaign where he had 32 goals and 94 points with the Kingston Frontenacs.

“I couldn’t be happier to be in Seattle and be a part of the Kraken organization,” Wright said. “Getting to see the city for the first time this week, I can’t wait to get back here and get to work. It was truly an honour to be drafted by the Kraken. This is just the beginning and I’m really excited about what lies ahead.”

Wright won the CHL Top Prospect Award this past season and was named to the 2021-22 OHL Third All-Star Team. In 2019-20, Wright was the CHL Rookie of the Year after he led the OHL in goals (39) and points (66). He also claimed the OHL Rookie of the Year and was named to the First All-Rookie Team that year.

Over the course of two seasons with the Fronts, Wright has amassed 160 points (71 goals) in just 121 games.