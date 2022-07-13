MENU
July 13, 2022

Mateychuk signs ELC with Blue Jackets

by
Matt Tidcombe / CHL

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed Moose Jaw Warriors defenceman Denton Mateychuk to a three-year entry-level contract.

Mateychuk was selected 12th overall by the Blue Jackets in last week’s NHL Draft after a standout campaign where he had 64 points (13 goals) in 65 games from the Moose Jaw blue line.

In his first full WHL season, Mateychuk finished in a tie for fifth among all WHL defencemen in scoring. He was named to the WHL’s East Division First All-Star Team.

The Winnipeg native was part of Canada’s gold medal winning team at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championships.

