2023 NHL Draft to offer no shortage of CHL talent

Only days removed from the 2022 NHL Draft, where 82 players were selected from the CHL, focus has already shifted to the 2023 class that is headlined by Regina Pats star Connor Bedard.

But the talent doesn’t stop at Bedard; 2023 promises to offer a boat load of CHL talent from across the OHL, QMJHL and WHL.

Western Hockey League

Let’s start with Bedard though. His talent is undeniable. He was the WHL Rookie of the Year in 2020-21 during the shortened campaign. Last season, he had 51 goals to become the youngest player in WHL history to reach that milestone. He notched 100 points in just 62 games and was named to the WHL’s East Division First All-Star Team. And let’s not forget his outrageous four-goal effort at the 2022 World Juniors where he became the youngest player to score four goals in a game in tournament history in an 11-2 win over Austria.

The WHL depth doesn’t stop there, however. Winnipeg’s Zach Benson heads into his draft year on the back of a 63-point campaign on a stacked ICE team that saw Conor Geekie, Michael Milne and Matthew Savoie selected last weekend.

Moose Jaw’s impressive young squad, that also features 2022 draft choices Jagger Firkus and Denton Mateychuk, boasts the talented Brayden Yager who is fresh off of being named the CHL Rookie of the Year after a 34-goal season.

Brandon’s Nate Danielson, who averaged more than a point-per-game last season, and Prince George’s Riley Heidt, who led the Cougars in scoring in 2021-22, are also projected first-round picks next June.

Ontario Hockey League

It’s easy to start with Guelph’s Cam Allen after he was named the OHL Rookie of the Year after a 37-point effort from the blue line. The Storm saw four players selected in 2022 and they can be sure to add Allen, who was part of the 2021-22 OHL First All-Rookie Team, to the list this time next year.

As a rookie, Owen Sound’s Colby Barlow was part of a three-way tie for the Attack’s goalscoring lead with 30 goals in 2021-22. His 47-point campaign earned him a spot on the 2021-22 OHL First All-Rookie Team.

The trend of being named to the OHL All First-All Rookie Team continues with Calum Ritchie who potted 19 goals and 45 points with the Oshawa Generals last season.

Sudbury’s Quentin Musty tallied 31 points in his rookie campaign and earned a spot on the 2021-22 OHL All-Rookie Second Team.

Quebec Major Junior Hockey League

The only QMJHL player on this list named to the 2021-22 All-Rookie Team, Mathieu Cataford will look to build off of a 46-point campaign with Halifax as he heads into his draft season as part of a Mooseheads team that had Jordan Dumais and Jake Furlong drafted in 2022.

Tyler Peddle finished fourth in goals scored among Drummondville skaters with 17 last season while Cam Squires’ 16 goals with Cape Breton were tied for third most on his squad.

Ethan Gauthier, the first overall pick in the 2021 QMJHL Draft, is also a budding NHL prospect after he had a 39-point rookie campaign with Sherbrooke.