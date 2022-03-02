Winterhawks goaltender Gauthier inks contract with Pittsburgh Penguins

Portland Winterhawks goaltender Taylor Gauthier has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The contract will take effect during the 2022-23 NHL season. Penguins general manager Ron Hextall announced the signing Tuesday.

Gauthier, a product of Calgary, Alta., has split the 2021-22 WHL season between the Winterhawks and Prince George Cougars. Since being dealt to Portland December 27, 2021, the 21-year-old has recorded a 13-1-0-0 record, 1.64 goals-against average, .943 save percentage and three shutouts.

He set the Winterhawks franchise shutout minutes streak last month, covering a span of 252 minutes and 11 seconds without surrendering a goal, also earning WHL Goaltender of the Month honours for the month of January.

Gauthier’s .932 SV% over 28 appearances with Prince George and Portland is tops in the WHL this season.

He was originally selected by the Cougars with the 10th overall pick in the 2016 WHL Draft, and went on to suit up for Prince George 166 times.

Gauthier holds a career 66-88-8-8 record, 3.06 GAA, .898 SV% and nine shutouts over 180 WHL appearances.

He helped Canada capture a silver medal at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, also representing his country at the 2019 IIHF World Under-18 Championship.