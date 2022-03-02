Frontenacs’ Frasca signs with Penguins

Pittsburgh, Penn. – The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed undrafted free agent forward Jordan Frasca to a three-year, entry-level contract, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall.

The NHL contract will begin in the 2022-23 season and run through the 2024-25 campaign.

Frasca, 20, has spent the 2021-22 season with the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League where he’s served as an alternate captain. In 44 games, the 6-foot-2, 184-pound center has recorded career highs across the board in goals (32), assists (33), points (65), plus/minus (+29), power-play goals (13) and game-winning goals (4). His 32 goals lead Kingston and rank fifth in the entire OHL, while his 13 power-play goals are second in the league. Frasca and teammate Shane Wright, who is projected to go first overall in the 2022 NHL Draft, have helped Kingston to the league’s fifth best record this year at 30-14-3.

A native of Caledon, Ontario, the left-handed shooting Frasca has appeared in 173 regular-season OHL games over four-plus seasons, accumulating 57 goals, 76 assists and 133 points split between Kingston and the Windsor Spitfires.

