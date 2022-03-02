Greyhounds’ Kerins signs with Flames

Calgary, Alta. – The Calgary Flames announced today that they have signed centre Rory Kerins to a three-year entry-level contract

Kerins, a native of Caledon, Ontario, is having a career year with the Soo Greyhounds (OHL). He is currently second in OHL scoring (84 pts), third in goals (33) and has 11 power play goals (T-5th in OHL) along with eight game winners (2nd in OHL). The 6’0″ centreman was drafted in the 6th round (174th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft.

For more information, visit nhl.com/flames.