MENU
TICKETS TO THE 2022 KUBOTA CHL/NHL TOP PROSPECTS GAME NOW AVAILABLE
March 2, 2022

Greyhounds’ Kerins signs with Flames

Ontario Hockey League

 

Calgary, Alta. – The Calgary Flames announced today that they have signed centre Rory Kerins to a three-year entry-level contract

Kerins, a native of Caledon, Ontario, is having a career year with the Soo Greyhounds (OHL). He is currently second in OHL scoring (84 pts), third in goals (33) and has 11 power play goals (T-5th in OHL) along with eight game winners (2nd in OHL). The 6’0″ centreman was drafted in the 6th round (174th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft.

For more information, visit nhl.com/flames.

More News
A statement from the Canadian Hockey League
4 hours ago
Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings: Oil Kings heat up in season’s stretch drive
10 hours ago
QMJHL Players of the Month | February 2022
12 hours ago
OHL Top Performers of the Month for February
12 hours ago
Warriors netminder Tetachuk named WHL Goaltender of the Month
12 hours ago
Pats forward Bedard named McSweeney's WHL Player of the Month
12 hours ago